Mike Vrabel's Team Meeting Prank Once Cost Patriots Rookie Will Campbell $1,000

It didn't take long for coach Mike Vrabel to endear himself to the locker room in New England. He hasn't even finished his first year at the helm, yet players continually sing his praises.

Surely, that has to do with the defensive-minded coach's straight-shooting personality, championship pedigree, and coveted leadership style, all of which have turned the Patriots around this season. But it seems to also have to do with his one-of-the-boys attitude and playful sense of humor.

Both characteristics are central to players' admiration for Vrabel, according to a recent report from the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. For the piece, Callahan dove deeper into Vrabel's locker room persona, an identity that's much less stoic, perhaps, than you might have originally believed.

For instance, the coach calls basically everybody "little buddy," a moniker intended not only to endear but also to remind his roster who is boss, per Callahan. And one of his favorite "little buddies," as it were, is first-round draft pick and star offensive lineman Will Campbell, whom the coach is clearly comfortable teasing, considering an expensive prank he pulled on the tackle one day this season.

Back in November, Vrabel discovered that his offensive linemen had created a sort of fine system to hold themselves accountable throughout the season. The funds raised from said fines, which players could earn for making a basic mistake or getting called out by Vrabel during a team meeting, would then go toward an end-of-season trip the O-Line would take together.

But, one week, Vrabel decided to have a little fun with the concept—and specifically at Campbell's expense.

During a team meeting, the coach repeatedly called on Campbell by name, knowing it would cost the tackle money (specifically $100) each time. When Vrabel would call on somebody else, like center Garrett Bradbury, he'd refer to the player by the name of his position. But when he turned his attention back to Campbell, he would again use his name. Players quickly realized what was up—and couldn't stop laughing. By the end, Vrabel had called Campbell's name 11 times in one meeting, which cost the lineman a final tally of $1,100. Talk about an expensive rendezvous.

So yes, Vrabel can be "stern and harsh," as Callahan writes, but players also understand that's just who he is. And that humor at the core of it all makes it easier to brush off any of the harsh stuff and keep moving forward.

“We understand that he was a player, and he knows he’s done everything. He jokes with players, jokes with the coaches, so it’s just so natural for him. He’s one of us,” rookie left guard Jared Wilson told Callahan. “And it’s easy to laugh when he makes jokes, because you know it’s nothing personal. It will never be personal.”

Vrabel's Pats will take on the surging Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

