Antonio Brown Says His Mental Health is in 'Pretty Good' Place After Latest Incident

A couple weeks after being granted bail following his arrest at his home in Hollywood, FL, Antonio Brown is in the headlines again. But this time it's not for anything bad that he has done.

Brown did a radio interview with 93.7 The Fan Morning Show out of Pittsburgh, which is the first time he has spoken to any media outlet since the incident at his home which involved him physically assaulting a moving company truck driver.

"I'm pretty good man," Brown said when asked how he was doing mentally. "Those guys put me in a crazy jacket, I don't know why they did that. I just think, man, mental health is really important. It's really difficult for me when I can't even go out in public; everyone is coming up to me putting their camera phones...everyone has got an agenda on what they want to get from me or what they can make off me. So it's good to be around people and talk to people that don't have an agenda...that can just support your mental health and listen to you. It's not about the material things or money, people need support; support and love. They need someone they can call, people they can listen to that don't have any agendas."

Brown said he partly blames the fact that he's not playing football as the reason why he's been getting in trouble with law enforcement over the past several months.

"I don't really have anger, I just think I'm really bored," he said. "Football kept a lot of my focus, and not being able to have that thing that took my energy out on and that I put my focus towards, allowed me to be bored and be able to react to things that I normally wouldn't react to."

The good news: Brown didn't say anything during the 20-minute interview that potentially hurt his image. Even though he did say in one part of the interview that he feels the police have tried to get him in trouble for things he's never done, the fact that Brown kept cool, calm, and collected on Pittsburgh air waves is promising for the troubled 31 year old.

Brown is currently on the commissioner's exempt list, and will likely have to lay low for several months if he wants to convince Roger Goodell he is in a good enough place, whether it be mentally or physically, to return to football. The NFL must also wrap up their own investigation on Brown stemming from an incident in which the former Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots receiver allegedly performed inappropriate sexual behavior towards a female artist he had hired to do work for him.

The result of the NFL's investigation, along with Brown's behavior during the offseason will determine if the former All-Pro receiver can make a comeback to the NFL.