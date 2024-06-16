Antonio Gibson Gushes Over 'Accepting' Patriots Locker Room
The New England Patriots opted to hit the reset button on their backfield depth this offseason with the addition of RB Antonio Gibson.
After spending the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders, the 25-year-old will now join aboard in Foxboro to claim the change-of-pace role from Ezekiel Elliott.
It's only been a few months since the acquisition, but the Patriots' running back has already dealt some high praise to the team's camaraderie during mandatory mini-camps. He sounded off this week on his first impressions since signing this offseason.
"The locker room is very accepting. I feel like it's more of a bond here, they do a lot of things together. Nothing against my brothers on the other side, but everybody communicates with each other -- from offense to defense. That's a good feeling coming over here and them being accepting."- Antonio Gibson
As the Patriots enter a new era under Jerod Mayo, it's refreshing to hear the team's willingness to buy in and click on a team chemistry basis. Gibson's comments align with the rest of the positivity this roster has seemingly showcased early through the pre-season process, making for some enhanced optimism for how this team could fare for the season ahead.
Gibson should prove to be a worthwhile addition to New England's backfield for the upcoming season. He's coming fresh off a campaign in Washington where he saw a bit of a decrease in numbers and touches, but now, with a potentially expanded role with his new squad, he projects to be a very solid option as a backup ball carrier.
During his four seasons with the Commanders, Gibson totaled 814 touches, 3,926 scrimmage yards, and 29 touchdowns.
So long as New England's questions can be answered up front in the trenches, this run game with Gibson, alongside Rhamondre Stevenson, projects to be a nice component of this Patriots offense in 2024.
