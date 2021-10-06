Around the Corner: Patriots’ Depth at Cornerback Will Continue to be Tested Sans Gilmore

Whether it be on the outside, or in the slot, the New England Patriots have long exhibited great pride in employing a corps of cornerbacks that is capable of playing intelligent, preventative football, while blending the ability to aggressively make plays.

For the past five seasons, the Patriots depth chart at cornerback was led by veteran Stephon Gilmore. The 31-year-old played an integral role in New England’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He has been a two-time First-Team All-Pro, was named to four Pro Bowls and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He was, and remains, among the top cornerbacks in the NFL in 2020.

However, as 2020 gave way to 2021, the relationship between Gilmore and the Patriots has apparently run its course. With the Patriots, and their now former-star corner unable to reach an agreement to financially restructure his current contract, Stephon Gilmore is now a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Traditionally, the Pats have employed a sound secondary. However, with Gilmore having gone to Carolina, the team’s depth at cornerback might be tested in ways which it has not been in quite some time.

Next Man Up? J.C. Jackson, For Starters

The Pats now officially turn to Jackson as their primary option. The former undrafted free agent has become quite the physical presence on the outside. Whether deployed in man coverage or zone concepts, Jackson has developed an impressive instinct for finding the football, earning nine interceptions in 2020, and two in 2021, through the first four games. He has done well in keeping his targets in range, while maintaining a visual on the opposing quarterback Though the 25-year-old struggled a bit as the number one option last season, he has more than held his own against strong competition, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star wideout Mike Evans in Week Four.

Though Jackson is a solid choice to fill the number one role, the Patriots options on the opposite side of the defense are still being determined.

Jalen Mills

Mills truly is a prototypical Patriots defensive back. The ‘Green Goblin’ showed tremendous versatility during his time in Philadelphia, and this has continued into his first season in New England. Mills has evolved from a traditional outside cornerback to a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. In 2020, he regularly moved between box and free safety as well as perimeter and slot cornerback. Had Gilmore been ready to start the season, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, with Gilmore sidelined, Mills has been the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback. Through the first four games, Mills has amassed 12 total tackles (nine of which have been solo tackles) and one pass defended.

Joejuan Williams

Despite being only two years removed from being selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams was not a lock to make the roster. He possesses plenty of potential value due to his size and athleticism. Ideally, he is most effective when used as a rotational perimeter and slot cornerback against taller pass catchers. During training camp in 2020, he was being used in more of a specialized role; defending tight ends and big receivers. In fact, he actually looked better against tight ends than he did while guarding receivers. However, in 2021, Williams seemed to have returned to more of a traditional corner role, while maintaining his physicality. Still, he has yet to emerge as a match with New England’s press coverage schemes. Williams has been used sparingly throughout the Patriots first four games, having only seen the field on 21 percent of New England’s defensive snaps during that period.

Shaun Wade

At 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, Wade has adequate size to play either the slot or outside corner for New England. As the Patriots had been lacking depth at the position throughout camp, Wade’s acquisition should help add some strength and physicality to their defensive backfield. At his best, Wade is aggressive at the catch point, while showing an ability to read his opponent. Though he did struggle a bit with covering quick receivers during his final season at Ohio State, some of the blame should be placed on having turf toe. Thus far, Wade has shown no signs of being hampered by that injury. In fact, he snagged an interception in Baltimore’s first preseason game. Wade is still being groomed on the Patriots playbook. As such, he has been a ‘presumed’ healthy inactive throughout the first four games of 2021. However, he possesses the promise and potential to be a productive player in New England’s defense, perhaps sooner rather than later.

Solid in the Slot: Jonathan Jones

Since joining the Patriots in 2016, Jones has emerged as New England’s top slot cornerback. In his sixth season with the team, the 27-year-old has seen action in the majority of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. Through the Patriots first four games, Jones has totaled 13 solo tackles, two passes-defended and one interception. The veteran corner has proven to be effective in both nickel and dime packages and can adjust to defend against numerous defensive alignments. He is at his best when used in the slot, though he is capable of moving to the box, or playing on the perimeter. It should be interesting to see if Jones is given additional practice time outside the slot; with Gilmore now gone from New England. He should also be expected to once again be used as a three-unit special teamer, seeing action on the punt return team, kickoff coverage and kick blocking team.

At the end of the day…

Despite the loss of one of the league’s top defensive backs, Belichick seems confident in the personnel that he will continue to employ throughout 2021. When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Belichick offered both optimism and praise when speaking about his current corps of cornerbacks. In addition to praising Jackson as “great player” and Mills as “one of the most consistent” players in the team’s defensive backfield, the Pats head coach seemed to be pleased with the team’s efforts thus far…especially as it relates to their performance Sunday night against former Patriot Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We’ve played the passing game fairly well this year and played the best passing game in the league last week and played that competitively,” Belichick said. “Again, everything can be improved, but I’d say there are other areas that can improve more than that group.”

Their first test in the post-Stephon Gilmore era will take place on Sunday, as the Pats will face the Houston Texans at 1:00pm at NRG Stadium.