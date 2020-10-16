SI.com
PatriotMaven
Bill Belichick Sends Well Wishes To Friend, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

Devon Clements

COVID-19 struck the Alabama football team hard this week, with head coach Nick Saban testing positive for the coronavirus. 

For New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who is close friends with Saban, sending well wishes his friend's way was of the top priority during his video conference with the media on Thursday. 

"I know everyone’s aware of our connections with Coach [Nick] Saban and Alabama," Belichick started off his video conference call. "So, just want to wish him a speedy and complete recovery from this COVID virus. I spoke with Coach Saban recently. We both talked about how much we’ve learned about this situation and some of the challenges that have come with it. 

I know he’s been extremely vigilant and has put a great deal of thought and effort into the care of his team and players and he shared that with me. We both talked about things that we’ve done and have been helpful and so forth. As I said, just want to wish him the best from all of us here in the organization."

A day after testing positive, Alabama's head athletic trainer Jeff Allen shared a statement which provided an update on Saban. 

“Coach Saban was evaluated by our team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson today. Coach remains asymptomatic at this point and is doing fine. He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”

Saban contracting COVID-19 is yet another example of how the coronavirus can affect anyone, anytime, anywhere. 

