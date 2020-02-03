PatriotMaven
Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Was for Hulu Super Bowl Ad

Devon Clements

Early on Sunday it was reported that the cryptic photo Tom Brady posted on social media last Thursday was a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial. 

Now, we've seen what commercial the teaser was for. 

Brady was featured in a Hulu commercial in which the Patriots' QB hyped up a potential announcement about his offseason decision, but in the end just promoted Hulu's services. The ad ends by him saying "And me? I'm not going anywhere."

Check out the ad, which Brady posted on social media minutes after it was televised:

