Tom Brady Denies Having 'Deteriorating Relationship' With Josh McDaniels

Devon Clements

On Monday, a report surfaced that claimed one of the reasons quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots this offseason had to do with his "deteriorating relationship" with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. 

But Tom Brady denies that was the case. 

Brady posted on his Instagram story an image of an article pertaining to that report, and wrote over it "Please Stop this nonsense! Please be more responsible with reporting. 19 years together and brothers for life (heart emoji) @real_josh_mcd (Josh McDaniels)."

IMG_2199
Screenshot from Tom Brady's Instagram story

We know some of the reported reasons why Brady ended his two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. A fresh start, more respect, potentially more say in what happens on offense, to name a few. But the reported "deteriorating relationship" between Brady and McDaniels was a new fold to the conversation. 

McDaniels has been with the Patriots for 16 years, working his way up from a personal assistant to a coordinator role. Brady has been with him for every year he’s been in New England, which is a long time for two people to be working with each other. Bill Belichick and Brady have been together longer - having spent the past 20 years together- but McDaniels and Brady had a closer relationship because of their work together on offense.

One has to think even if Brady and McDaniels weren't getting along, the 42-year-old quarterback would never admit that. However, the fact that he took the time to post that statement on his Instagram story speaks volumes. 

