SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: DT Byron Cowart Latest Patriot To Test Positive For COVID-19

Devon Clements

During Saturday's round of testing another New England Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. Now we know who that player is. 

Second-year defensive tackle Byron Cowart is the latest Patriot to test positive for the coronavirus, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. 

"Per multiple sources, starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart is the player who tested positive on Saturday. He’ll be placed on the reserve list at 4:00 p.m. ET today," Florio wrote. 

Due to another New England player testing positive, the NFL has rescheduled the Patriots-Broncos Monday evening game to next Sunday, Oct. 18. New England was scheduled to have their bye week in Week 6, so the shift in game scheduling means that Week 5 was their bye week.

Sunday morning it was reported that another player had tested positive for COVID-19 in New England, which caused the NFL to shut down the Patriots' facility on Sunday.

On Friday, Oct. 2, quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced him to miss the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday night. That same weekend, practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list with Newton. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, reigning Defensive Player of the Year and cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive, which forced the second shutdown in New England. This caused the Patriots to take extra precautions, which included holding only one physical practice ahead of their originally-scheduled Week 5 game against Denver, which took place on Saturday.

The schedule adjustment gives the Patriots the opportunity to do more testing and ensure the coronavirus does not spread anymore.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots-Broncos Game Moved To Sunday, Oct. 18

New England had their bye week scheduled for Week 6.

Devon Clements

Report: NFL Shutting Down Patriots' Facility Sunday Morning, Game vs. Broncos in Question

This is the third time in 10 days New England's facilities have been shut down.

Devon Clements

Patriots' Final Week 5 Injury Report and What It Means

New England has five players listed as questionable for Monday's game.

Devon Clements

Michael Onwenu Earns Highest PFF Marks To Begin Career Since 2006

The rookie interior lineman is having one of the best starts to a season in over a decade

Sam Connon

3 Matchups To Watch in Patriots' Week 5 Game vs. Broncos

Von Miller may be on injured reserve, but the Broncos still boast a Pro Bowl-level pass rusher who could give the Patriots trouble

Sam Connon

NFL Rumors: Jarrett Stidham To Start If Cam Newton Can't vs. Broncos

Stidham played a little over a quarter of football in New England's Week 4 loss to the Chiefs.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Patriots-Broncos Week 5 Game Moved To Monday

This will be the second week in a row New England's game has been moved to Monday.

Devon Clements

3 Stats To Know For Patriots' Week 5 Game vs. Broncos

Here are the three stats you need to know before Sunday when the Patriots return to Foxboro to face the Broncos.

Sarah Jacobs

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 5 Patriots Edition

Uncertainty at quarterback could spell disaster for those who rely on Patriots receivers in fantasy

Sam Connon

Cam Newton Shares Reminder After Patriots' Latest COVID-19 Positive Result

New England now has three players that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton