    October 29, 2021
    Chargers RB Austin Eleker Added to Injury Report — What It Potentially Means For Patriots

    The 26-year old Bolts’ running back missed Thursday’s practice with a hip injury and his absence could have an impact on the Patriots’ strategy for Sunday.
    Author:

    The New England Patriots took to the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Thursday for the second of three practice sessions, in preparation for their Week Eight matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. After practicing indoors on Wednesday, the Pats returned to the outdoors on Thursday, enjoying perfect attendance for the second straight day. While the Pats once again featured an extensive list of limited participants, each player did take part in Thursday’s session.

    The Los Angeles Chargers, however, did have one addition to their practice participation and injury report, and it was a notable one.

    Running back Austin Ekeler was placed on Thursday’s report with a hip injury. The 26-year old did not participate in practice. Ekeler was not listed on Wednesday’s reports, thus making it unclear as to whether he may have suffered the injury during the previous day’s practice.

    Ekeler’s sudden addition to the report is definitely a concern for Los Angeles. The Bolts rank 25th in the league in rushing yards per game with 95, and 20th in yards per play at 4.1. Ekeler is their feature back, compiling 356 yards on 73 carries. He is averaging almost 5 yards per carry and has four rushing touchdowns.

    While the Patriots run defense has shown some improvement throughout the past few weeks, Ekeler is the type of back that has been known to cause problems for their front seven. The Western State product has a shifty running style, which can be difficult to contain. However, Ekeler is just as effective as a receiver, as he is a runner. Through the Bolts’ first six games, he has collected 242 receiving yards with three touchdowns. As a result, he has become a favorite target of Justin Herbert, especially when he is pressured.

    Given his abilities as a dual-threat offensive weapon, Ekeler can be dangerous as a pass-catcher, as well as a rusher. If the Patriots wish to contain him, they must pair him with a legitimate cover defender. If active for Sunday’s game, New England would almost certainly dedicate a defensive back to the duty of covering him. As the Pats are currently thin in the secondary, this would mean one fewer defender against a potent stable of skill position players such as receivers Keenean Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Jared Cook. Should Ekeler be unable to play, the Bolts’ second option at the position is Joshua Kelley, who has 24 yards rushing on six carries. The Patriots would no longer need a designated resource to cover Ekeler. As such, his status will certainly be of great interest heading into Sunday’s kickoff.

    Here is Thursday’s complete report for both the Patriots and Chargers:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    No Players Listed

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    C David Andrews, Ankle

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

    WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder

    DL Carl Davis, Hand

    S Kyle Dugger, Neck

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    DL Davon Godchaux, Finger

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

    LB Brandon King, Thigh

    G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

    TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

    LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

    LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

    CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

    DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    RB Austin Ekeler, Hip

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    LB Drue Tranquill, Chest

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    S Nasir Adderly, Hip

    WR Mike Williams, Knee

    Sunday’s Week Eight matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 4:05pm ET. 

