Conflicting Reports Surface Regarding Phone Call Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Wednesday afternoon it was reported that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a phone conversation on Tuesday that "did not go well", with Belichick apparently acting as if Brady was still part of the Patriots' organization.

But like most Brady-related reports this offseason, there is a conflicting report that has followed it.

Adam Schefter hopped on Twitter a couple hours after Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald and Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports shared that info, saying that he was told the phone conversation between Brady and Belichick did not take place on Tuesday, and the tone of their discussion was "business as usual".

If I had to put my money on who had the more accurate report, it would be on Guregian and Curran. They are close to the Brady camp, even closer than Schefter is, and they have a record of being accurate when it comes to Brady-related information.

Add this to the list of conflicting reports that have surfaced this offseason in regards to Tom Brady. It was disputed by multiple media members what the Patriots were willing to offer Brady in contract negotiations, and the drama surrounding where Brady and his family were moving also contained plenty of conflicting reports.

Tuesday's info dump wasn't the first or last time we will see media members butt heads in regards to intel on the Brady spectrum. With 14 more days until the free agency window opens, there will surely be more.