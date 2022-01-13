Hard Habit to Break: Texans Reportedly Considering Patriots’ Mayo, Others for Head Coaching Vacancy

Houston is also reportedly considering two former NFL head coaches with ties to the New England Patriots.

The Houston Texans are apparently ready to wade back into the New England waters to find their next head coach.

In the wake of reports indicating the firing of former Texans’ head coach David Cullen after only one season at the Houston helm, a current New England Patriots assistant may have the inside track on the job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pats inside linebackers’ coach Jerod Mayo is ‘expected to emerge as a leading candidate’ for Houston’s head-coaching vacancy.

Mayo has a prior connection to Texans leadership, as general manager Nick Caserio and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby both are Patriots alums. As such, his transition into the Texans’ organization might be a bit smoother.

During this past offseason, Mayo received an interview with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant head coaching job. Though he was not chosen, the 35-year-old remains undaunted in his pursuit of what he describes as his ultimate goal.

Mayo has never hid his desire to seek greater coaching opportunities in the NFL. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Mayo addressed the topic with reporters, indicating that obtaining the top spot on an NFL coaching staff is definitely on his list of career goals.

“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach,” Mayo told reporters in August. “But, right now, I’m really focused on this team. We have a great head coach here in New England, but that is the goal. I think I can do it, well, I should say, I know I can do it, I’m just waiting for my chance for it to come to fruition.”

Mayo is justifiably confident in his abilities. After all, he has been widely praised for his ability to connect with his players and teach them the fundamentals required for success in the NFL. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that his leadership capabilities have thoroughly impressed some of the Patriots’ most respected veterans:

“I can think of very few men that I’ve ever been around in my entire life…and that’s inside and outside of football…that possess the skills that Jerod has,” Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater said of Mayo earlier this week during an appearance on WEEI. “Obviously as a leader, but his intelligence, his emotional intelligence, his ability to connect with people and inspire them to be better. I certainly hope, personally, that Jerod gets an opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a head coach if that’s something that he wants to do.”

The Texans also appear to be considering two more candidates with Patriots ties, as well. According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, Houston is “targeting former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as a top candidate to become their new head coach,” Flores spent 15 seasons with the Patriots before becoming Miami’s head coach in 2019. He was dismissed by the Dolphins on Monday and is drawing significant interest throughout the league, most notably the Chicago Bears.

Houston is also expected to consider the services of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for the position. McDaniels is a longtime friend and colleague of Caserio’s dating back to their time as teammates at John Carroll University. In a special for Fan Nation’s Texans Daily of Sports Illustrated, Wilson reported that McDaniels does have significant interest around the league. Among the teams that are believed to be strongly considering McDaniels: the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. Wilson’s report indicated that the Houston Texans are likely to be added to that list.

The Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for a Saturday night showdown during Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15pm ET on January 15, 2022.