Cardinals Request HC Interview With Coveted Patriots Coach

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers for their first home playoff game since Jan 2020, several teams are eyeing members of their coaching staff to help kickstart their rebuilding efforts.

The Arizona Cardinals, per a report from NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, have requested to interview tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Thomas Brown for their vacant head coaching position.

Brown joined the Patriots staff shortly after Mike Vrabel was hired as the 16th head coach in franchise history. In accordance with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the 39-year-old has played an integral role in crafting one of the most effective passing attacks in the NFL. During the regular season, New England ranked in the top five in multiple statistical categories including third in total offense, fourth in passing and second in scoring offense. Additionally, quarterback Drake Maye emerged not only as one of the game’s top players at his position, but also a bona fide MVP candidate.

As tight ends coach, Brown has also shined above several others throughout the league. Team captain Hunter Henry has remained one of Maye’s most reliable and most productive offensive weapons, while Austin Hooper has been a significant contributor to the Pats’ offense.

Brown Has Helped Guide the Patriots Offense Back Among the NFL Elites

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches game play against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Brown, a former NFL running back who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2008 draft, has previously worked on the coaching staffs of the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears between 2020 and 2024. He served as offensive coordinator with both the Panthers and the Bears. He was also elevated to interim head coach following the firing of Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus in 2024. Brown also has a Super Bowl LVI championship with the Rams on his resume.

With the Patriots, Brown has found improbable, yet impressive success. The Pats, under Vrabel’s leadership, finished the 2025 season tied with the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks for the best record in the NFL with a 14-3 record to earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs. The 14-3 record is a 10-game difference from the 4-13 finish in 2024. The 10-game improvement tied the 1999 Indianapolis Colts and the 2008 Miami Dolphins for the best turnaround in NFL history.

Accordingly, it comes as little-to-no surprise that Brown is already drawing interest from teams in need of coaching prowess. Per NFL rules, Brown can conduct his first virtual interview with the Cardinals after the Patriots’ wild card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The earliest date to do so is Jan. 13, with in-person interviews not permitted until Jan. 19.

