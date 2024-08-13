Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Responds to Matthew Judon Trade Rumors
The New England Patriots sit less than a month away from the fresh NFL season, yet we still have no update on the Matthew Judon front concerning a new contract coming to form between him and the Patriots.
Both sides have remained engaged in some contract talks this offseason, and while the two parties have remained consistent in their intentions to get something done soon, the numbers have not matched up in their negotiations at this point.
The friction has led to some recently developing trade rumors arising with Judon's name, as GMs around the NFL have reportedly inquired the Patriots on the 31-year-old's availability, which could inevitably raise some concerns about what could come next in the long-spanning summer dilemma.
With the latest news making its rounds across NFL media, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked before Tuesday's training camp practice if he's had any conversations with the star pass rusher as his name has been thrown around, ultimately disregarding it as typical league rumors and giving a positive update on Judon's status:
"We don't really operate on rumors like that. The conversations I have with those players are pretty private. What I will say is, that Judon has done a great job in the meeting room and done everything that we could ask. He's meeting all of the expectations."- Jerod Mayo on Matthew Judon
While the money hasn't been there for Judon to put pen to paper on an extension for his expiring deal, his participation in practice and meeting expectations is a good sign that there's hope of a deal getting done soon, and the star edge holding true to his word of not holding out from playing.
Judon is signed onto a $6.5 million contract for the 2024 season, a number that is largely undervalued when compared to his position. There's no doubt that he's worthy of getting a payday to come his way, but the ball lies within the Patriots' court to get the money up to standard so they can keep him happy long-term.
Thankfully, New England has a large $44 million cap number ahead of the year, according to OverTheCap, providing ample opportunity to put some of that into a fresh deal for Judon. As we near the final days of NFL preseason, we'll see if it actually comes to be, instead of a trade being the end result.
