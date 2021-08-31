Making the 53: Patriots Roster Tracker

Follow along as the Patriots trim their 2021 roster to 53 players, in accordance with NFL regulations.

In the words of Michael Corleone, ‘There are things being negotiated that are going to answer all of your questions and solve all of your problems. That's all I can tell you right now.”

This infamous quote from Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather” may well serve as the theme of the day in the NFL. As are the other 31 teams throughout the league, the New England Patriots are required to reduce their active roster to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET.

With a flurry of roster activity expected throughout the day, be sure to follow along with Patriot Maven’s Roster Tracker for the latest comings and goings in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Tuesday, August 31, 10:15am ET

As first reported by Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have released QB Cam Newton. Rookie Mac Jones becomes the starting quarterback. {story developing}

The Patriots released DL Montravius Adams, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Adams reportedly drew some trade interest, but the team was unable to find a suitable situation. Adams experience should quickly land him a spot elsewhere.

Tuesday, August 31, 9:45am ET

The Patriots have released WR Isaiah Zuber, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss

Tuesday, August 31, 9:30am ET

The Patriots have released DB Myles Brant and OL Alex Redmond, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus

The Patriots have released TE Matt LaCosse, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network

The Patriots have released CB D’Angelo Ross, per Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal

Tuesday, August 31, 9:00am ET

The Patriots have released WR Kristian Wilkerson, per Evan Lazar of CLNS Media. After a strong start to training camp, Wilkerson’s production cooled significantly as the summer progressed. While some had considered him notable competition with incumbent N’Keal Harry for depth at the ‘X’ receiver position, Wilkerson will likely be claimed on waivers by a team in need of help at the wide receiver position.

New England also released CB Dee Virgin, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Virgin faced a daunting task of notching a spot on the Patriots 53-man roster. While he saw some playing time at corner in the preseason, his most notable contributions were in a backup role on special teams during training camp.

Tuesday, August 31, 8:00am, ET

The Pats have released sixth-round rookie OL Will Sherman, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Sherman did not show enough consistency to make the Pats final roster. However, he is likely to return via the practice squad. The Colorado product could project as a swing tackle on both sides, and also has the potential to transition to guard.

Tuesday, August 31, 7:30am ET

The Patriots reportedly acquired Kansas City Chiefs backup offensive OL Yasir Durant in a trade Tuesday morning for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the same seventh-round pick the Pats acquired from Las Vegas in the trade for Trent Brown last March. The Kansas City Star was the first to report the transaction.

Durant joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri last year. The 6-foot-6, 331-pounder took 91 offensive snaps as a rookie and allowed one sack around three other pressures, per Pro Football Focus. The Patriots now have tremendous depth at tackle, with Durant, Yodny Cajuste and Korey Cummingham in the mix. Durant’s acquisition likely means that Cunningham’s roster spot is shaky, at best.

Monday, August 30

On Monday evening, the Patriots released rookie WR Tre Nixon, DL Bill Murray and S Adrian Colbert.

Nixon and Murray are candidates to return to the team’s practice squad. The rookie wideout has shows promising, pro-level speed, with some improvement needed on his physicality. Murray is a tenacious lineman, whose high motor should serve him well with additional development.

Colbert played well in training camp, as well as preseason. However, he faced a strong amount of competition in New England’s crowded defensive backfield .