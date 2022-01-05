Missing Myles? Bryant's Potential Absence May Create Void for the Patriots in the Slot

As the New England Patriots turn their attention to their 2021 regular season-finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, they may have to do so without the services of their starting slot cornerback.

Possibly, it may be for the second time this season.

On Monday, Patriots added cornerback Myles Bryant (as well as practice squad offensive lineman Will Sherman) to the COVID-19/Reserve list.

The news of Bryant’s placement in COVID-19 protocols come just one day removed from his 24th birthday on Sunday, January 2. In Week Seventeen, Byrant took 40 defensive snaps, logging three tackles and intercepting his second career pass from Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick awarded Bryant a game ball for his efforts.

With the recent revisions to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, there is certainly a possibility of Bryant playing on Sunday against the Dolphins. However, should he be unable to clear protocols, the Pats may be forced to enter the final game of the season with a new slot cornerback.

Following Jonathan Jones’ season-ending shoulder injury in October, Bryant has been the Pats’ primary option at the slot in their defensive backfield. The hard-hitting defensive back has continuously played a versatile role with New England. With the Pats often employing multiple defensive backs against their opponents, Bryant has provided notable versatility to the Patriots defensive backfield, seeing most of his snaps in the slot. Though Bryant occasionally aligns as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set, his primary focus is typically their opponents’ slot receiver. One of Bryant’s best performances of the season came against the Buffalo Bills’ primary slot target Cole Beasley in Week Thirteen. Bryant held Beasley to only one reception for 11 yards. He also made, arguably, the play of the game late in the fourth quarter. In man coverage on Beasley, Bryant made a heads-up read on quarterback Josh Allen. He made the move to Allen’s intended receiver, Gabriel Davis, batting the ball down and securing the victory.

While Bryant has performed admirably since taking a larger role in the Patriots defense, New England has clearly missed the experience, productivity and prowess of Jones. The veteran corner has proven to be effective in both nickel and dime packages and has consistently demonstrated the ability to adjust well when defending against numerous defensive alignments. At times, Bryant has struggled in coverage against select looks, which Jones have thrived in defending.

Next Man Up?

With J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills almost certain to remain New England’s primary options at the position, the Pats may be forced to dip into a thin depth chart at the position. Bryant’s potential absence on Sunday would once again force the Patriots to put their patented ‘next man up’ mantra to the test.

Joejuan Williams

Williams, New England’s 2019 second-round draft choice, has yet to emerge as a match with New England’s press coverage schemes. Despite being made a ‘healthy scratch’ following some dismal performances this season, Williams may be the Pats most physical option at the position. Still, the 23-year-old Vanderbilt product had some unsteady moments in coverage, leading one to question whether he can be a reliable depth solution for the postseason.

Shaun Wade

Wade has potential, though he has missed some time in 2021 due to both injury and being a healthy scratch. During his time at Ohio State, Wade was a highly touted prospect; even viewed as a potential first round pick. while playing out of the slot for the Buckeyes. In his final season with the Buckeyes, he was moved from the slot to outside cornerback. This, along with Wade playing much of the year with turf toe, caused his draft stock to plummet. At his best, Wade is aggressive at the catch point, while showing an ability to read his opponent. While it is a tall task to ask a rookie to step into New England’s secondary, Bryant’s health status may force Wade into action on Sunday.

D'Angelo Ross

Ross has served as a game day elevation from the Patriots practice squad in both Week Sixteen and Seventeen, taking a total of 14 defensive snaps. The 25-year-old New Mexico product has been credited with one blitz, one hurry and one quarterback pressure in two games played in 2021.

Jalen Mills

Though Mills has almost exclusively played the role of the second option at outside cornerback this season, Mills has evolved into a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. Had former Pats’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore been ready to start the season, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, with Gilmore now in Carolina, Mills has been the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback. Throughout the season, Mills has amassed 44 total tackles (33 of which have been solo tackles), one tackle for loss and seven passes defensed. Due to Mills value in his current role, his movement to the slot for any notable action would likely be a last resort.

With or without the services of Myles Bryant, the Patriots will travel to Miami Gardens, Florida for their final regular-season game of 2021, as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 4:25pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022.