Thaddeus Moss Says 'It Would Mean A Lot' to Catch Passes From Tom Brady

Devon Clements

One of the interesting collegiate prospects at tight end for the New England Patriots is Thaddeus Moss. The former LSU Tiger is entering the 2020 NFL Draft as a junior, and has the opportunity to fall right into the lap of the Patriots come draft day. 

As Randy Moss' son, Thaddeus knows there's a reputation that comes with his last name. That was evident during the media portion of the NFL Combine on Tuesday when Moss was asked what it would mean to catch passes from Tom Brady, who had a historic tenure with Thaddeus' father during their time together in New England. 

"It would mean a lot," Moss said via Kyle Richardson of The Fantasy Headliners. "Just to catch a touchdown period in the NFL would mean a lot. But to catch them from Tom Brady, knowing that he threw a good amount of touchdown passes to my father, it would be a good story."

The reunion of a Moss in a Patriots uniform could very well happen in 2020. Because of Moss' production in college (47 receptions, 570 yards, four touchdowns) despite being in an explosive LSU offense, and his lack of athleticism, he is projected to be a mid-to-late round draft pick. But don't let the draft projection fool you; Moss is a tremendous inline blocker who can also play in the slot, out wide, and can catch passes with consistency. Making plays downfield is something he didn't show in college, but he nevertheless has traits that New England could surely use in their offense. 

The Patriots are doing their due diligence on the tight end position this offseason. On Monday it was reported that they were exploring a pre-draft trade for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst. They've also been rumored to be in the market for a higher profile TE like Hunter Henry or Austin Hooper, who are both free agents this offseason. 

What course the Patriots will go at tight end is still unknown. But you can bet Moss is one of several options New England has and will continue to investigate in order to solve their tight end woes in 2020. 

