The New England Patriots travel to Orchard Park for an AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The New England Patriots travel to Orchard Park for an AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots and all of the NFL continue to offer their support and best wishes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday's game and was administered medical attention after it was later revealed that he had suffered cardiac arrest. In light of the shocking injury, Sunday's game in Buffalo will be undoubtedly emotional as football has taken a backseat throughout the league.

New England currently holds the seventh and final seed in the AFC. The Patriots enter their finale still needing a win vs. the Bills in order to make the playoffs.

Coach Bill Belichick has coached teams to 19 postseason berths, tied for first all-time among NFL head coaches. He can break a tie with his 20th playoff berth if the Patriots qualify for the postseason in 2022. Belichick holds the record for most playoff wins as a head coach with 31.

Despite having clinched their its consecutive AFC East division title, Buffalo may still be competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which affords it a first-round bye.

PLAYOFF PATH: If New England loses to Buffalo, it would still clinch a playoff spot if ALL of the following should occur:

The New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat or tie the Tennessee Titans

RECORDS: New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)

ODDS: New England is a 7.5-point underdog vs. the Bills.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV/RADIO: CBS, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Bill Belichick after the Patriots' 23-21 win over Miami:

"I'm really proud of the team, the staff, the team. The overall resiliency and determination that the team, as a group and the staff showed I thought was really, really good this week. We battled all the way through it.''

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.