It is officially a new year, folks and the New England Patriots kicked it off by hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Week 17 .. and winning.

"I'm really proud of the team, the staff, the team,'' coach Bill Belichick said after the 23-21 slugfest win over Miami. "The overall resiliency and determination that the team, as a group and the staff showed I thought was really, really good this week.

"We battled all the way through it.''

New England is 8-8 and in control of its playoff destiny ... though it'll take a win over Buffalo in next week's regular-finale to make it happen.

But first things first .... How did Week 17 unfold? Follow along!

The Patriots are looking to get back on track to end the regular season and keep their slim playoff hopes alive following two heartbreaking losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the Dolphins, a win over the Patriots and a Jets loss to the Seahawks will clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. They will be without several key players, though, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is missing Sunday's game due to being in concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will be without tight end Jonnu Smith and receiver DeVante Parker, however they will have tight Hunter Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson ready to go as the offense looks to take advantage of a banged up Dolphins defense.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots host the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon from Gillette Stadium.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 7, Dolphins 0

The Patriots will start the game on defense.

The Dolphins receive the opening kick and will start their drive at their own 23.

Bridgewater gets his first completion of the day, finding Tyreek Hill for 15 yards on 2nd and 8.

Miami picks up a first down but that will be all on the first drive as they are forced to punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 19.

Jones' third down pass to Agholor falls incomplete but a pass interference penalty keeps New England's drive alive, followed by a 24-yard completion to Thornton.

A pair of Dolphins penalties keep the Patriots' drive alive as they move inside the 10-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones to Thornton for a 7-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 7:15 left in the first quarter. The drive went 81 yards on 10 plays, taking 4:18 off the clock.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 25.

On 4th and 1 the Dolphins keep the offense on the field and Wilson picks up two yards for the first down.

Bridgewater finds Wilson over the middle on 3rd and 6 for a gain of 13 yards to move into New England territory.

A completion to Hill for 19 yards and Gesicki for 14 yards move the Dolphins inside the 10-yard line to end the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 7, Dolphins 7

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Hill gets in with the 2-yard rushing touchdown. Sanders' extra point attempt is good to tie the game at 7-7 with 14:55 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 13 plays, taking 7:20 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

Jones finds Henry on a deep shot for gain of 29 yards on 3rd and 6 to move into Miami territory.

The Dolphins get home on 3rd and 1 for a 12-yard sack to force the Patriots to punt the ball.



The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 20.

Bridgewater finds Mostert who takes it 26 yards on 3rd and 3, once again moving into New England territory.

The Dolphins drive into New England territory but Sanders' 51-yard field goal is no good.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 33.

The Patriots can't take advantage of the missed field goal as the Dolphins force a punt after a three and out.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 14.

Miami picks up a pair of first downs on a 9-yard completion to Smythe and a 9-yard run from Wilson.

The Dolphins can't get anything going after the pair of first downs and are forced to punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 2.

The Patriots get 20 yards but that will be all as the first half comes to an end.

THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 16, Dolphins 14

The Patriots receive the opening kick and will start their drive at their own 25.

Nothing going for New England out of the break as the Dolphins force a punt after a three and out.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 40.

Miami can't take advantage of the good field position and will have to punt after going three and out.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 10.

Not much going for the Patriots on this drive either as the Dolphins force the punt after a three and out.

The Dolphins will start their drive at the New England 41.

Bridgewater connects with Waddle over the middle for a gain of 23 yards into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Bridgewater to Mostert for the 2-yard touchdown. Sanders' extra point attempt is good to give Miami a 14-7 lead with 9:17 left in the third quarter. The drive went 41 yards on 5 plays, taking 2:45 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 18.

A pair of Patriots' first downs moves the ball into Miami territory as they look to answer the touchdown.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk drills the 49-yard field goal to cut Miami's lead to 14-10 with 4:03 left in the third quarter. The drive went 51 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:14 off the clock.