From their dedicated Salute to Service last Sunday at Gillette Stadium to the lending of the team's airplane to fly soldiers home last Memorial Day, the New England Patriots have always been at the NFL forefront when it comes to recognizing and honoring the nation's military.

It is, in fact, a big component of the franchise's famed "Patriot Way." Even, turns out, when a commitment to the armed forces costs the team a potential productive player.

Malcolm Perry entered the Patriots' training camp last July with a chance to make the team. But in the week before practices commenced in Foxboro, the former Navy star quarterback announced he was retiring from football to join the active military.

During a Bye week in which he can afford at least a momentary pause from the grind of the current NFL season to reflect, coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday said he respects Perry's decision of patriotism over pigskin.

“We had a number of conversations and I have a ton of respect for Malcolm and the decision that he made,” Belichick said. “I’m sure he’ll be a great teammate and a great Marine and I’m glad he’s on our side, glad he’s defending us and he’s on our side.”

Belichick, of course, has rich ties to the military in the form of his father, Steve, who was a long-time assistant coach at Navy. Under Belichick, the Pats are often linked to players coming out of the service academies in the NFL Draft.

Perry, drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2020, played in nine games as a rookie, catching nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown while also running the ball three times. He was released in 2021, leading to the Patriots scooping him up on waivers. He later landed on injured reserve before being released and spending the rest of the season on the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

The Patriots brought Perry back in 2022 on a reserve/futures contract, giving him a chance to fight for a spot on the roster. However, Perry chose to join a different fight when he opted to retire and return to Navy service.

“Obviously a big life decision for Malcolm and one that you know I and, as an organization, we have total respect and appreciation for,” Belichick said. “That’s real-life football. There’s real bullets out there, you know? We coach and play a great game. But that game, that’s for all the marbles. Anybody that’s in that arena, we have the ultimate respect for.”

Belichick has a long history with players from service academies, and those who went to serve after their football careers. Eric Kettomi, a Navy fullback, that had two stints with the Patriots in 2009-2012 and 2015. Another fullback, Kyle Eckel, also had two stops in New England in 2005 and 2007-08.

Curiously, Belichick doesn't join some of his NFL head-coaching peers in wearing khaki-colored or camouflage gear on the sidelines during "Salute to Service" games in November. In last Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts he donned his trademark gray hoodie.

Said Belichick in 2018 when asked about his attire, "Honestly, I don’t think what sweatshirt I wear is that important. What’s important to me is what your actions are, what you do, so I try to make those count.”

Against the Colts, Belichick and Patriots coaches wore pins in support of TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) which cares for “the families of America’s fallen heroes.”

