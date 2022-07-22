Patriots WR/RB Malcolm Perry Retires

FOXBORO — New England Patriots hybrid wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry has been placed on Reserve/Retired.

The 25-year-old had been signed by the Patriots to a futures contract in January and was expected to compete for a roster spot during training camp, which is set to begin Tuesday.

The son of United States Army personnel, Perry grew up in Tennessee. After high school and attending the Naval Academy Preparatory School, he joined the United States Naval Academy, where he played college football for the Navy Midshipmen from 2016 to 2019.

During his time in Annapolis, he played a variety of positions. He cycled between quarterback and slotback for his first two seasons before becoming the starting quarterback in 2018. After struggling that year and returning to slotback, he permanently reverted to quarterback in 2019. As a senior, he set various Navy and NCAA records including the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season, and was named American Athletic Conference (AAC) Offensive Player of the Year.

Perry joined the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice (246 overall) by the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He played in nine games for the Dolphins, making two starts as a rookie. He finished the year with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards.

The versatile 5-10, 190-pounder was claimed by the Patriots prior to the start of the 2021 season. Perry had been released by the Dolphins during roster cut downs. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has maintained a close connection to the Naval Academy through his father and former Navy assistant coach Steve Belichick. Belichick had heavily scouted Perry entering the 2020 draft. The signing also made Perry one of two Navy players on the Patriots' active roster, alongside long snapper Joe Cardona.

However, Perry never played a regular-season down in New England.

Unfortunately, a foot injury caused Perry to miss the 2021 season opener against the Dolphins. As such, he was moved to the injured reserve list shortly thereafter. He reached a settlement off injured reserve in November; subsequently spending one month on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Perry did not take an on-field snap in 2021.

With his retirement from the NFL now official, Perry is reportedly set to return to service in the United States Navy.

The Patriots roster currently holds 84 players, as defensive lineman Byron Cowart was released by the team on Friday.