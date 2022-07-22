Skip to main content

Patriots WR/RB Malcolm Perry Retires

Perry, a former Navy Midshipman, was signed by the Patriots to a futures contract in January and was expected to compete for a roster spot during training camp.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots hybrid wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry has been placed on Reserve/Retired.

The 25-year-old had been signed by the Patriots to a futures contract in January and was expected to compete for a roster spot during training camp, which is set to begin Tuesday.

The son of United States Army personnel, Perry grew up in Tennessee. After high school and attending the Naval Academy Preparatory School, he joined the United States Naval Academy, where he played college football for the Navy Midshipmen from 2016 to 2019.

During his time in Annapolis, he played a variety of positions. He cycled between quarterback and slotback for his first two seasons before becoming the starting quarterback in 2018. After struggling that year and returning to slotback, he permanently reverted to quarterback in 2019. As a senior, he set various Navy and NCAA records including the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season, and was named American Athletic Conference (AAC) Offensive Player of the Year.

Perry joined the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice (246 overall) by the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He played in nine games for the Dolphins, making two starts as a rookie. He finished the year with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The versatile 5-10, 190-pounder was claimed by the Patriots prior to the start of the 2021 season. Perry had been released by the Dolphins during roster cut downs. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has maintained a close connection to the Naval Academy through his father and former Navy assistant coach Steve Belichick. Belichick had heavily scouted Perry entering the 2020 draft. The signing also made Perry one of two Navy players on the Patriots' active roster, alongside long snapper Joe Cardona.

However, Perry never played a regular-season down in New England.

Unfortunately, a foot injury caused Perry to miss the 2021 season opener against the Dolphins. As such, he was moved to the injured reserve list shortly thereafter. He reached a settlement off injured reserve in November; subsequently spending one month on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Perry did not take an on-field snap in 2021.

With his retirement from the NFL now official, Perry is reportedly set to return to service in the United States Navy. 

The Patriots roster currently holds 84 players, as defensive lineman Byron Cowart was released by the team on Friday. 

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Harris-Stevenson
News

1,000-Yard Duo: Can RBs Make Patriots History?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.5 hours ago
Patriots - Belichick Trophy
News

NFL Head Coach Rankings: Patriots Belichick Still Best?

By Richie Whitt5 hours ago
Patriots - Harry No 1
News

Number 1: Another Reason Patriots Fans Should Approve N'Keal Harry Trade

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
Patriots - Asante Belichick
News

Super Bowl Champ Trashes New England's Patriot Way: 'Brainwashed'

By Richie Whitt10 hours ago
Patriots RB James White
News

Patriots Place 2 Captains on PUP List: Who's Out for Start of Training Camp?

By Richie WhittJul 21, 2022 6:02 PM EDT
Patriots’ Coaches Matt Patricia (left), Bill Belichick
News

Patriots Reveal Coaching Staff: New Titles for Patricia, Judge

By Mike D'AbateJul 21, 2022 5:39 PM EDT
Patriots - Tyreek Hill
News

Patriots Fans: Racist or Rabid?

By Richie WhittJul 21, 2022 4:32 PM EDT
E922B7B9-CBE7-4231-9A2B-A6452309929A
News

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates, Times

By Mike D'AbateJul 21, 2022 3:07 PM EDT