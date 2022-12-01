Patriots Add Trent Brown To Injury Report: Status vs. Bills?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have added yet another offensive lineman to their injury report in advance of their Week 13 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown is now listed as ‘questionable’ due to illness. The 6-8, 380-pound lineman has been fighting the flu for the past few weeks. In fact, the bug caused Brown to miss starting New England’s 10-3 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11 at Gillette Stadium.

Still, Brown has been one of the Pats’ most durable players, suiting up for 7 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. When healthy, he is among the league’s top talents at offensive tackle.

As a result, the Patriots offensive line may once again be makeshift as they head into Thursday night’s matchup. Starting tackle Isaiah Wynn is out with a foot injury, while center David Andrews (thigh) and swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf) are listed as questionable, as well.

The Bills boast a deep front that uses a lot of bodies including Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips inside. Linebackers Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard and Tremaine Edmunds are fast to the ball as well. In short, the Pats will have difficulty keeping Mac Jones protected if either Andrews, Cajuste or Brown join Wynn on the sidelines.

If Brown is unable to go, newly-signed Connor McDermott may see significant time on the field at tackle. Reserves James Ferentz and Kody Russey could also see time at center, if Andrews continues to be sidelined. New England also carries guards Bill Murray and Hayden Howerton, as well as converted tight end (turned tackle) Hunter Thedford available for elevation via their practice squad.

Here is an updated look at the Patriots full report:

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)

OUT

RB Damien Harris - Thigh (DNP)

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

LT Trent Brown - Illness (FP)

C David Andrews - Thigh (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf (LP)

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle (LP)

DB Jabrill Peppers - Illness (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Groin (LP)

The Pats and the Bills are set to square off on Thursday night, Dec. 1. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

