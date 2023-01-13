Patriots, Jerod Mayo Contract Extension: Bill Belichick's Successor?

Could the 36-year old defensive coach be the heir-apparent for the New England Patriots?

FOXBORO — Apparently, ‘making changes’ is more than just a symbolic rallying cry for the New England Patriots.

In an atypical display of transparency, the Pats issued a statement on Thursday night both confirming their intention to begin interviewing potential offensive coordinators, and to announce that they have “begun contract extension conversations” with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on staying with the team long term.

Though a deal has yet to be made official, the new extension will likely come with an upgraded title (possibly, defensive coordinator?) - or, perhaps setting the stage for Mayo to be the successor to Bill Belichick as head coach?

The idea may not be that far-fetched.

For starters, the Patriots issued their press release on the same day that the Carolina Panthers requested to interview Mayo for their head coaching vacancy. The Cleveland Browns also previously submitted a request to interview him for their defensive coordinator position.

Though a deal between the two sides is expected to be done shortly, an additional report from the Boston Herald indicated that some details were still being ironed out.

With Mayo’s current contract reportedly expiring this offseason, the Patriots are seemingly taking all the necessary steps to keep one of their sharpest and most well-respected coaches in the Foxboro fold.

For the past four seasons, Mayo has served as one of the Patriots’ top defensive assistant coaches. Alongside outside linebackers coach Steven Belichick, he has been intricately involved in the defensive play calling strategy, essentially carrying out the duties of an unofficial co-defensive coordinator. His ability to communicate and mentor has earned him the respect of his peers and players alike.

In 2022, New England led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). As such, the Pats consistently ranked among the NFL's top 10 teams in total defense, total yards allowed, and yards yielded per offensive play.

While Mayo has thrived in his current role, he has been quite vocal about his aspirations to become an NFL head coach. In addition to the two inquiries into his availability this season, the 36-year-old has previously interviewed for several head coaching openings throughout the league including the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, Mayo’s heart is rooted in New England. In fact, he spoke on the subject at length during a radio appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub in February 2022.

“If you look at it from my perspective as well, I am a New England guy. My family’s here, everything’s here,” he said. “So, for me to pick up my family — and remember, I was a 2008 first-round draft pick — and to go to some team where I really don’t know the people over there, we’re moving all these people, to me that’s hard. It has to be a great, great opportunity, not just any team.”

While becoming a coordinator would be the next logical career step for the current position coach, Mayo admitted that he has set his sights on another occupation: he wants to become a head coach one day, whether in New England or some place else.

“When people ask me, ‘Is your goal to be a defensive coordinator?’ That’s not my goal. My goal’s not be a defensive coordinator. My goal’s to be a head coach,” he said.

“My goal’s to work across the team, when we’re talking about offense, defense and special teams. Because that’s what I enjoy — I don’t just enjoy defense. I love it, but I don’t just enjoy defense. I enjoy the game of football. I enjoy learning from different people, and I also enjoy the personnel site. Bill [Belichick], over the last couple of years, has given us more time to spend with the scouts which has been beneficial for me.”

With his desires very much in the public eye, it is not difficult to imagine that the organization may have indicated a willingness to consider Mayo for the head coach position in the future.

Of course, any hopes Mayo may have in ascending to the head coach’s chair in Foxboro would be tied to Belichick’s future plans.

The 70-year-old did not exactly have his most memorable year in 2022. The team’s offense experienced a significant regression under the controversial direction of coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. The Pats struggled in the red zone, while failing to find consistency from their second-year quarterback Mac Jones. New England’s season culminated in an 8-9 record and only their fourth failure to quality for the postseason in Belichick’s 23 years as Pats head coach.

In spite of the year’s pitfalls, the ‘HC of the NEP’ advised on Monday that he “had every intention” of returning to the bench in 2023. As a result, he is expected to his pursuit of the record of 347 total wins held by former Miami Dolphins legendary coach Don Shula. Belichick is also tied [with Shula] for first all-time among NFL head coaches, having led the Patriots to 19 playoff appearances.

Accordingly, the process for improving New England’s coaching staff has begun. When asked earlier this week there was a greater sense of urgency to deliver marked improvement, Belichick appeared to remain confident in his approach towards achieving it, while acknowledging that time is also of the essence.

“I don’t see the process being any different (this year),” Belichick said. ““There are some that are obviously more urgent or will be more timely than others, but it will be a comprehensive course of action, as it always is … But we need to have better results, and that’s really the bottom line.”

Judging by the Patriots issuance of their Thursday night press statement, the process is clearly different this year … and, it may just be a precursor to a changing of the guard in New England with Jerod Mayo waiting in the wings.

