Popular Patriots: Jerod Mayo Gets Head-Coaching Interview

Both Cleveland and Carolina are considering New England's defensive assistant for openings this offseason.

Less than a week after their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills and it's already been a busy offseason for the New England Patriots' coaching staff.

Bill Belichick's assistants - even the tight ends coach - are already drawing interest around the league. They've been put under the microscope by owner Robert Kraft. And, now, defensive coach Jerod Mayo is being interviewed for not one, but two gigs.

Earlier this week the Cleveland Broncos reached out to New England, asking permission to interview Mayo for their open defensive coordinator job. Now the Carolina Panthers are targeting him as their next head coach.

The Browns recently parted ways with former coordinator Joe Wood. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule in mid-season.

Among Mayo's competition for the Cleveland job is a familiar face: Brian Flores. Cleveland is also interviewing Flores, who spent 2008-18 with New England coaching special teams and defense. He was the head coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21 before serving as an assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

The Panthers, who will consider interim coach Steve Wilks, are also expected to consider former quarterback Ken Dorsey.

Because of his unit's game-changing production in Foxboro, Mayo has become a hot commodity.

The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.

The play earned Mayo further respect among Patriots players, his fellow coaches and fans alike.

For the past four seasons, Mayo has served as one of the Patriots’ top defensive assistant coaches. Alongside outside linebackers coach Steven Belichick, he has been intricately involved in the defensive play calling strategy, essentially carrying out the duties of an unofficial co-defensive coordinator. His defensive play calling prowess should come as no surprise, as Mayo previously held that responsibility during his playing days in New England. The Patriots’ former first-round draft choice appeared in 111 combined regular season and playoff games between 2008 and 2015.

While the ending to their season was less than satisfying, New England consistently ranked among the NFL's top 10 teams in total defense, total yards allowed, and yards yielded per offensive play. Mayo's coaching is routinely and justly identified as a primary reason for the unit's success.

The 36-year-old was prominently listed on NFL Media’s annual ‘Watch List’ of rising head-coaching candidates, under the age 45. When speaking with the media on numerous occasions, Mayo has reiterated that becoming a head coach in the NFL is his 'ultimate goal.'

Mayo has been considered for several such openings throughout the league in the past including the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders. During that time, he has been widely praised for his ability to connect with his players and teach them the fundamentals required for success in the NFL.

With Belichick advising that evaluations on all aspects of football operations begin in earnest immediately, the fate of New England's coaching staff will be among the most-heavily scrutinized topics in the coming weeks.

