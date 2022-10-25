Patriots-Bears Notebook: QB Questions, Defensive Deficiencies Lead To Dismal Outcome

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots entered their Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium as 8.5-point favorites.

However, a foggy night in Foxboro rapidly unfurled into a disastrous showing by the home team.

In his first start since Week 3, Pats starter Mac Jones went only 3 of 6 for 13 yards and an interception.

After just three offensive series, Jones was relieved by rookie Bailey Zappe. New England’s fourth-round draft selection did not fare much better, finishing the night 14 of 22 for 185 yards and a touchdown to go along with two picks.

Still, the Pats offensive struggles would be outweighed by a dismal defenisve effort, which surrendered 390 total yards to quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears offense.

When the fog finally dissipated, the Patriots were on the wrong side of a 33-14 loss, which dropped them to 3-4.

Offense Observations:

To describe the Patriots quarterback situation as ‘perplexing’ may be doing it excessive justice. Following two straight three-and-outs, Jones would be chased from the game by a hostile hometown crowd chanting “Zappe” as the team captain’s forced pass (intended for tight end Jonnu Smith) was acrobatically intercepted with one hand by Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker. However, Pats coach Bill Belichick revealed that having both Jones and Zappe play on Monday night was ‘part of the plan.’ In short, the plan backfired. Neither quarterback seized the chance to gain command of an offense which looked ill-prepared for its assumed game-plan.

Chicago entered the game with the 29th-ranked rush defense, allowing 163 yards per game and 24th in yards per attempt (4.8). Yet, the Patriots failed to effectively utilize their running game. Second-year rusher Rhamondre Stevenson got the start, finishing with 39 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Returning to action after missing the Pats’ Week 6 contest, Damien Harris logged only eight rushing yards on three handoffs. The Pats pair of rushers combined to average 3.35 yards per run. In fact, New England’s leading rusher through three quarters was quarterback Mac Jones with 24.

The Pats once again struggled with their discipline along the offensive line. While the unit collectively turned in a subpar outing in both run and pass protection, left tackle Trent Brown was called for four penalties (two holdings, one false start and one tripping) — though two were offset by whistles against Chicago. Heading into Week 8, New England needs to work diligently to reduce their self-inflicted wounds.

Defense Observations:

While the quarterback conundrum will receive the majority of the spotlight in the coming days, New England’s most alarming deficiency was their defensive breakdown along the front seven. Chicago rushed for 243 yards by dominating the line of scrimmage. In addition to rushing for 83 yards, Fields also was able to make plays with his legs when passing was his first preference. Veteran running back David Montgomery and second-year back Khalil Herbert each posted 62 yards, with Herbert scoring a touchdown.

Defending mobile quarterbacks accounts for only a portion of New England’s defensive Kryptonite. The Pats struggled to contain Chicago on third down, allowing the Bears to convert 11-of-18 opportunities. For a team whose primary prowess is considered to be on the defensive side of the ball, that type of performance must be unacceptable as the team moves forward into the season.

Drive of the Game:

Despite his second half struggles, Zappe’s first offensive series in the second quarter was impressively executed. The rookie led the Pats on a four-play, 55-yard drive, highlighted by a 20-yard connection with running back Rhamondre Stevenson to the Bears 30-yard line. Zappe would cap the drive with a 30-yard touchdown strike to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who turned in a spinning, over-the-shoulder grab to cut Chicago’s lead to 10-7.

Injury Watch:

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger led the game early in the second-half with an ankle injury and did not return.

Center and team captain David Andrews was evaluated for a head injury after absorbing a questionable hit by Bears defender Mike Pennel on linebacker Roquan Smith’s interception of Zappe.

Up Next:

The 3-4 Patriots travel to the green side of the Meadowlands as they prepare to take on the 5-2 New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

