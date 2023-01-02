Patriots Defense Comes Full Circle vs. Miami

The New England Patriots' defense beautified an ugly offensive performance on opening weekend. On New Year's Day, they did that and more to keep an improbable playoff push alive.

With the new year officially underway, thousands have likely resolved to leave a greater impact in their respective field or community.

The New England Patriots' defense appears to be partaking in such a cause ... and it won't even matter if they forget about such a resolution by February.

Jan. 1 was an unusual date for the Patriots' season to come full circle, but it more or less did so in a crucial victory over the Miami Dolphins. This season began with the unit trying to decorate a listless kickoff weekend loss to the Miami Dolphins, a 20-7 slog solely kept close thanks to three sacks and holding a talented South Beach run game to less than three yards a carry.

The script hasn't fully flipped in New England ... the offense beyond Rhamondre Stevenson still leaves much to be desired in the penultimate week of the regular season ... but the defense paved the way to a crucial 23-21 victory that has put the Pats on the cusp of improbably creating a playoff streak.

Rather than simply carry water this time around, New England's defense carried the postseason push: familiar sack masters Matthew Judon and Josh Uche were held in check but Christian Barmore and Carl Davis were not. Kyle Dugger broke up two passes and took another back for a milestone touchdown. Another one the next possession, this landing in the hands of Jonathan Jones, put momentum on New England's side for good, forever reversing the course of the victory.

"We needed him today (and he) stepped up big," Devin McCourty said of Dugger's efforts. "I would say over the latter part of the season he’s played great football. Really proud just to be able to be in there with him. His production and studying, his process throughout the season, it’s no wonder it’s paying off. The guy has been tremendous.”

Doubters of the Patriots (8-8) will surely claim the team's success solely stemmed from facing Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, backup quarterbacks in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. But shutting down a group still boasting the services of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and more in the most clutch of regular season situations to date shouldn't be disregarded, especially considering how dire things nearly became for a team that entered as losers of four of its last five.

"I didn’t play as good as I wanted to in the middle of the game,” quarterback Mac Jones noted, “But I thought our guys kept fighting and we made some big plays in big moments ... The defense did a great job putting us in a good spot.”

"I’ve never been a part of a defense like this before,” first-year New Englander and safety Jabrill Peppers added. “Just making plays out there. Going out with your brothers and having fun, playing meaningful December football. We just gotta keep it going. We got one more left and we just gotta keep it going.”

In usurping Miami (8-8) from the playoff bracket, the Patriots held their divisional foes to 272 yards before the opponent embarked upon a 61-yard scoring drive in desperation. New England also forced two turnovers, improving to 5-3 when they have multiple takeaways in a single game.

One more formidable challenge awaits the group as it seeks to close in on the postseason: Week 18 features the Patriots taking on a Buffalo Bills team whose regular season finale is a likely must-win if they hope to keep their own hold on the AFC's top seed and sole first-round bye. A time and day has yet to be determined.

