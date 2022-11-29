Patriots Captain Devin McCourty Honored By Robert Kraft For Milestone

FOXBORO — Shortly after he stepped to the podium at the Gillette Stadium media center on Monday afternoon, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was treated to an unexpected, but greatly appreciated surprise.

As he fielded questions regarding the Pats upcoming divisional showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, the 12-time team captain was joined by a pair of welcomed guests — fellow captain Matthew Slater and team owner Robert Kraft.

Despite initially being caught off guard by their visit, McCourty’s face soon drew a bright smile as Kraft stepped to the microphone.

“We don’t usually give personal lauding to any one, but special achievements made by special people deserve special recognition,” Kraft said. “On Thursday night, Devin McCourty will appear in his 200th NFL game. Every game he has appeared in, he has started for the last 13 years. So I want to be the first to congratulate you.”

Following some complimentary remarks from Slater, the Patriots media team played a video, featuring McCourty’s family, friends and former teammates (including Vince Wilfork, Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon) congratulating him on his achievement.

When McCourty takes the field on Thursday night, he will become the 90th player in NFL history to start 200 NFL games, and just the 24th player to reach said milestone while playing for only one team. Additionally, McCourty will be only the sixth player in Patriots franchise history to reach the bicentennial mark in games played behind Tom Brady (285), Matthew Slater (214), Bruce Armstrong (212), Julius Adams (206) and Stephen Gostkowski (204).

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, McCourty has been a stalwart in the Pats defense. Following his conversion from cornerback to safety, the Rutgers product has been one of the Pats most prolific on-field defenders, as well as one of its most respected leaders in the locker room.

Throughout his career, McCourty has appeared in a combined 223 games (199 regular season and 24 playoff) as a member of the Patriots. He has become a three-time Super Bowl champion, as well as being voted to two Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and the Patriots’ Team of the 2010s.

As a result, McCourty has once again been a key component of the team’s success on defense this season. He has served as a leader in the team’s defensive backfield, anchoring the team’s vaunted three-safety sets along with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. Through 11 games this season, 35-year-old has started each contest, compiling 53 total tackles (41 solo), five passes-defensed and two interceptions.

The Pats and Bills are set for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 1 from Gillette Stadium.

