Patriots Shrine Bowl Practices Day 2: West Standouts?

The New England Patriots coaching staff was back in action for the second of four practices at the East-West Shrine Bowl - which included the debut of star Boston College receiver Zay Flowers.

LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots hand-picked the right to coach Boston College receiver Zay Flowers at the East-West Shrine Bowl. But he didn't get the honor to do so in the first practice, as the projected first-round pick cited taking the "safer" option of sitting out.

However, Flowers put those concerns aside and hit the practice field Sunday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center.

From the start, Flowers just looked different from the rest of the West team in how he moved on the field, with one scout saying "you get it" in reference to the hype.

A Shrine Bowl staff member told Patriots Country that Flowers wasn't expected to participate in every session due to his already-high stock, but that there was immense value in establishing himself in the all-star game setting - and he largely did exactly that.

But Flowers wasn't the only player who saw his draft stock change on Sunday.

Here are risers, fallers and additional notes from practice No. 2 in Las Vegas ...

Risers

Despite the emergence of Flowers, Liberty receiver Demario Douglas once again stole the show. Douglas has won nearly every single matchup this week and has had several impressive concentration catches. One source told Patriots Country that he's expected to run the 40-yard dash in the 4.3s.

Another dynamic playmaker who stood out Sunday is UCLA's Kazmeir Allen, who started games at both running back and receiver and could be the next "wide back" to enter the NFL. The consensus around Vegas is that Allen will be a better pro than college player.

Elsewhere on the offense, Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant had a strong day, creating separation as a route runner, finishing as a receiver and displaying fluidity in drills.

In the trenches, Ole Miss offensive tackle Mason Brooks stood out from the pack, particularly holding strong in pass protection. Brooks, who's filled with personality, was a call-up after dominating the Hula Bowl.

On the other side of the ball, Ohio State defensive tackle Jerron Cage flashed, maintaining ground and getting off blocks at the point of attack inside as a run defense.

Pittsburgh defensive end Habkkuk Maldonado consistently created pressure off the edge, as did Harvard's Truman Jones.

At linebacker, Utah's Mohamoud Diabate was the best of the bunch, drawing praise from Patriots coaches for his work in run fits inside as he consistently filled the correct gaps. In team drills, Diabate's physicality and leadership was evident.

The West cornerbacks had a good day - LSU's Jarrick Bernard-Converse, UAB's Starling Thomas V, Ball State's Nic Jones, Southern Miss' Eric Scott Jr. and Minnesota's Terell Smith all stood out at various points. Thomas V and Smith were the overall best, with the former in particular getting rave reviews from New England's staff.

"Good s---, 20," one Patriots staffer told Thomas V. "Good break on the ball."

Louisiana Tech cornerback Myles Brooks was described as the top corner on the West team after the first day of practice, with receivers citing his physical presence, but he was more up-and-down on Sunday.

Fallers

Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams had another difficult day in one-on-ones Sunday, struggling to stay in phase particularly at the top of routes.

Jackson State receiver Dallas Daniels was explosive and showed some nuance as a route runner but had several drops in drills and one-on-ones. Daniels told Patriots Country on Saturday that he felt he needed to clean up the drops and will now attempt to do so throughout the rest of the week.

As was the case for practice No. 1, USC running back Travis Dye and Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker were both out due to injuries. Chattanooga defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell joined the list Sunday, wearing street clothes while supporting his teammates from the sidelines.

In turn, the Shrine Bowl added three players - Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland, Oklahoma offensive lineman Chris Murray and Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock.

McClelland ran a 4.21 laser-timed 40-yard dash but tore his ACL last spring and is still working to get back to full speed; he's a natural receiver out of the backfield and has seen work in the slot of late.

The Patriots-led West team will return to action at the Fertitta Center on Monday at 10 a.m.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter at @DFlickDraft

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.