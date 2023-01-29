Zay Flowers projects as one of the top slot receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots have traditionally utilized the slot receiver role as well as any team in NFL history.

From Troy Brown, to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman, the Pats offense has been at its best when operating with a top-level talent lining up between the offensive tackle (or perhaps the tight end) and the outer-most receiver.

As such, it is no surprise that the Patriots coaching contingent on hand to guide the West team in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl game in Las Vegas will be taking a long look at Boston College prospect Zay Flowers.

However, they may have to wait a bit longer to see him in action on the field.

Despite entering the week of practice as one of the highest-profile players on the West roster — over which the Patriots staff has been assigned coaching duties for Thursday’s game — Flowers was not among those participating in Saturday’s team practice.

According to Flowers, the absence was all about pacing himself.

“It was just a decision me and my representation made, and my Dad,” Flowers told our Daniel Flick. ‘We just felt it was safer to sit out and support my teammates.”

While seeing Flowers without a helmet or pads was a slight disappointment to those on hand to observe the session, Flowers made it clear that he is “fully healthy,” as he was not listed with any injuries by the Shrine Bowl prior to the start of practice.

He also left the door open to possibly practicing on Sunday.

Flowers is among the top slot recieving prospects in the nation, with an added vertical element which allows him to separate from his defender. He fininshed his senior season on Chestnut Hill having compiled 78 catches for 1,077 yards with 12 touchdowns. Arguably, his best trait is the ability to add yards after the catch. In fact, he averaged 13.8 yards-per catch for BC in 2022.

Though his speed and talent are as impressive as any player at his position, Flowers’ only potential drawback may be his size. Generously listed at 5-10, 172, his ability to hold up against some of the country’s most physical corners (with pro-level size and skill set) is something that scouts — especially the Patriots coaches will be watching this week.

Flowers may also prove to be a coveted asset by new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who is serving in an advisory role on the team. During his first tour of duty with New England, O’Brien helped navigate a Patriots offense, which featured ball protection, efficient running and spreading the ball to multiple pass catchers — including tight ends and versatile receivers in the slot.

His talents are also expected to catch the sharp eye of Brown, who is not only the Patriots wide receivers coach, but also the head coach of the West team.

Could New England’s original slot weapon be the proper pied piper to lead Flowers to Foxboro in 2023?

Only time will tell.

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Thurs. Feb. 2 from Allegiant Stadium.

