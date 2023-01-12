Jakobi Meyers Wins Patriots Award; Staying in New England?

The soon-to-be free agent receiver was selected for best embodying the principles of courage, sportsmanship and dedication.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

The annual honor is typically bestowed upon player or players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication.

Meyers battled through a myriad of injuries in 2022. Yet, he started 13 of the 14 games he appeared in this season. The 26-year-old led the team and set career highs with 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns and finished second on the team with 67 receptions.

Meyers originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 out of North Carolina State. He quickly became a valuable asset to the Patriots offense, due to his durability and sure hands. Since joining the Pats, he has compiled more receptions and receiving yards than any other member of the team. His 235 career receptions currently ranks third among all non-drafted players in the league since 2019.

Despite his seemingly intrinsic value to the team, Meyers is not assured to return to New England in 2023. He is set to enter unrestricted free agency at the start of the league year, As such, he is expected to be among the top wide receivers available on the open market, if he and the Patriots do not agree on a contract beforehand. While Meyers has recently indicated that he would warmly embrace a return to New England, the business aspect of professional football may dictate that he continue his journey elsewhere.

Still, Meyers has earned the respect and admiration of his teammates, especially quarterback Mac Jones.

“Jakobi’s one of the best — if not the best — teammates I’ve ever had,” Jones told reporters following the Pats season-ending loss to the Bills last Sunday. “He’s a great person. He comes to work every day. Doesn’t complain. Does everything right. And he deserves everything that’s coming his way. So hopefully it’s with us. Yeah, he means a lot to me.”

Having been selected as the Patriots representative for 2022, Meyers joins several prominent past Patriots who have received the award including:

Brandon King (2021)

Devin McCourty /James White (2020)

Julian Edelman (2019)

Nate Ebner (2018)

Matthew Slater (2017)

Nate Solder (2016)

Jerod Mayo (2015)

Rob Gronkowski (2014)

Sebastian Vollmer (2013)

Logan Mankins (2012)

Marcus Cannon (2011)

Wes Welker (2010)

Tom Brady (2009)

Meyers, along with award winners from the 31 other NFL teams, will be honored at the 45th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards Banquet. The banquet will be hosted at the Baltimore Raven Courage House for the second consecutive year on April 2, 2023.

What is the Ed Block Courage Award?

As defined by the NFL, via patriots.com, The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, a long-time head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts and a respected humanitarian dedicated to helping children. Recipients are often players who have overcome significant injuries or tragedies in their personal lives to return to top-level competition in the NFL.

Officially organized in 1986, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is sanctioned by the NFL and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). The foundation is committed to heightening awareness of the plight of abused children in cities throughout the league. Proceeds from the annual Courage Awards event benefit the Foundation's Courage House National Support Network For Kids.