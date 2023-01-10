Jakobi Meyers Mulling Options: Patriots or Free Agency?

The 26-year-old wideout, who joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, led the team with 67 receptions and 804 receiving yards during the 2022 season.

Remember back in 2019 when Tom Brady was visibly frustrated with Jakobi Meyers over some miscommunication on which route the quarterback expected him to run?

Meyers even admitted how earning Brady's trust was the toughest thing about being a member of the New England Patriots. Well, the undrafted wide receiver out of North Carolina State just enjoyed one of his most productive seasons in his four years as a member of the Patriots.

He's come a long way.

New England’s leading receiver for the past three seasons, Meyers is set to hit free agency for the first time this offseason.

Asked about hitting the open market for the first time while standing in the locker room, Meyers redirected his attention to his teammates.

“When that time comes I’ll cross that bridge,” Meyers said. “Whether I’m here or I’m not here, I’ll tell all the guys that I appreciate them. Because the locker room changes regardless of whether I’m here or not. So tell everybody that I appreciate them and embrace these couple moments with the guys.”

Would he like to return to New England?

“Oh yeah. Definitely, definitely,” Meyers said. “I’ve put in a lot of time here. I’ve built a nice home here. So it’d be nice.”



If Meyers makes it to the open market, it’ll be compelling to see what his value is across the league. It's undeniable that Meyers is not a No. 1 receiver, but he is certainly a solid player.

After going back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020 without scoring a single touchdown, Meyers ended this season scoring touchdowns in three straight games.

In the first quarter of Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, he caught a sensational toe-dragging touchdown pass to put the Patriots on the board after the Bills scored on the opening kickoff.

After a quiet rookie season in 2019, finished his second season with 59 catches for 729 yards. In 2021 he hauled in 83 catches for 866 yards and two touchdowns, and this year he had 67 catches for 804 yards and five touchdowns.

Not only has Meyers turned himself into a consistent receiver on the football field, but he’s also become a more vocal leader.

Remember back in week two when Meyers revealed ongoing concerns regarding the Patriots' offense? He questioned the game plan and how the offense is going to attack.

It’s evident his quarterback, Mac Jones, would like to see him back on the Patriots' sideline in 2023.

“Jakobi’s one of the best — if not the best — teammates I’ve ever had,” Jones said. “He’s a great person. He comes to work every day. Doesn’t complain. Does everything right. And he deserves everything that’s coming his way. So hopefully it’s with us. Yeah, he means a lot to me.”



Time will tell what the future holds for Meyers. NFL free agency is scheduled to begin on March 15.

