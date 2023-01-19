Patriots to 'Host' 2023 NFL Game in Europe

This game will mark New England’s fourth on international soil since 2009.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are headed overseas in 2023.

The Patriots were among five teams designated for next season's 2023 International Series, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. As had been anticipated, the Pats will "host" a regular-season game in Germany this Fall.

The foundation for New England’s selection began to take shape in 2021 as part of the NFL’s Global Marketing Initiative. The Pats were one of four teams to receive Germany as their International Home Marketing Area along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

The date and time of their game, along with the identity of their opponent, have yet to be announced, However, it has been reported that the contest will take place either in Munich or Frankfurt.

Shortly after the NFL’s announcement, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft shared a personal message with the growing contingent of international Pats fans via social media, while also issuing the following statement:

“We are thrilled to be selected to play in Germany this year,” Kraft said. “We are undefeated in our three previous international games, thanks in part to the outstanding support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there.

“We know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be a memorable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season.”

With the event having been designated as a New England home game, the Patriots have six potential opponents: the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders or New Orleans Saints.

The two remaining teams on the Patriots’ home schedule — the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills — were also selected to host international games in 2023.

In addition to the Patriots, Chiefs and Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will also play international games this season. Kansas City will travel to Germany as well, whereas the Bills, Jaguars and Titans will play in London.

For the Patriots, this game in Germany will mark their first visit to Europe since 2012, when they defeated the then-St. Louis Rams at London’s Wembley Stadium. In total, the club has played three games on international soil. Along with their 2012 victory, the Patriots won their previous matchup in London in 2009 (vs. Tampa Bay), as well as earning a victory over the then-Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca in Mexico during 2017.

Tampa Bay played the first regular-season game in Germany this season. The Bucs victory over the Seattle Seahawks drew 69,811 fans at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The enthusiasm and energy surrounding the game impressed all who participated, including Buccaneers quarterback, and revered ex-Patriot, Tom Brady.

“That was one of the great football experiences I’ve ever had,” Brady said postgame. “That says a lot for 23 years in the league and for a regular-season game.”

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.