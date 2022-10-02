Patriots vs. Packers: Jack Jones Pick-Six Gives New England 10-7 Halftime Lead

Times continue to be rough for New England Patriots quarterbacks.

Already without the services of Mac Jones, it took only two offensive series on Sunday for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to be given the chance to make his professional debut against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4.

With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, starter Brian Hoyer made his way to the medical tent to be evaluated for a head injury. Hoyer would subsequently be ruled out, shortly thereafter.

Selected 137th overall by the Pats in the 2022 NFL Draft, Zappe completed six of 10 passes for 31 yards.

Yet, it was a rookie on the defense who has been in the difference in this one.

First Half Highlights:

The Patriots struck first on Sunday, lighting the scoreboard for three points on a 10-play, 56-yard drive led by Hoyer. New England’s opening series was highlighted by Hoyer’s connection with receiver Nelson Agholor on a deep ball for 27 yards. Still, New England was unable to advance the ball beyond the Packers 19-yard line. Kicker Nick Folk capped the drive with a 37-yard field goal, his 58th straight from inside the 50-yard line.

New England nearly had the chance to take a substantial lead on the ensuing drive when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempted to find wideout Romeo Doubs at the midway point of the field. However, Doubs fumbled after the catch and the ball was recovered by rookie cornerback Jack Jones. The Pats were unable to capitalize on the turnover, ending the series on a 45-yard punt by Jake Bailey.

Green Bay was the first to find the end zone on a six-play, 50-yard drive. The combination of running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon rushed for 35 total yards. Still, the drive was capped by a 15-yard rushing touchdown from receiver Christian Watson, giving the Packers a 7-3 lead.

With the Patriots attempting to add points to the board before the close of the second quarter, Zappe was hit by Packers enforcer Rashan Gary. The rookie lost control of the football, which was recovered by Gary at the Packers 31-yard line.

New England would gain a bit of indulgence, as Rodgers was picked off by the rookie Jones, who returned the interception 40 yards for the touchdown.

Heading into halftime, the Pats hold a 10-7 lead over Green Bay.

Injury Watch:

In addition to losing Hoyer, tight end Jonnu Smith limped into the locker room, after suffering an ankle injury in the latter stages of the second quarter. The team designated him as questionable to return.

The second half from Lambeau Field will soon be underway, with the Packers set to receive and obtain first possession.

