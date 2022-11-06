Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts

FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But the Patriots are winning the other two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game.

While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.

Offensively, the passing game woes continued, as quarterback Mac Jones was hit three times, and sacked twice in his first two offensive series. Jones absorbed three sacks in the half, as New England’s offensive line continues to provide poor protection against pressure.

Still, Jones was able to complete 8 of 13 for 62 yards with one touchdown pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The Pats lead back also rushed nine times for 41 yards.

Kicker Nick Folk connected on a pair of field goals from 49 and 43 yards respectively to give the Pats a 13-0 lead at halftime.

First Half Highlights:

Following an anemic start on the offensive side of the ball for both teams, New England opened the second quarter on a mission to find the end zone.

In the closing moments of the first quarter, Jones made a quick adjustment to evade the pressure which nearly cemented him for the majority of the game. In the process he found tight end Jonnu Smith on a short, right route for a gain of 24 yards.

The Pats followed it up with a solid, end round route to the right by Stevenson, which tacked on an additional 11 yards.

Following a 6-yard completion from Jones to receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Pats were knocking on the door of the Colts’ red zone.

However, Jones was unable to connect with Stevenson on a perimeter route from the backfield. Stevenson looked to have a step on his defender. Yet, the 24-year-old opted for the throwaway.

Still, New England did not squander the opportunity entirely. Folk, fresh off his being named Special Teams Player of the Week for his Week 8 performance, connected on a 49-yard field goal, giving New England a 3-0 lead with just under 14 minutes remaining in the half.

Folk connected from 43 yards on the next Pats' drive to push the lead to 6-0.

New England’s special teams unit would be the catalyst for its first trip to the end zone on Sunday.

With time winding down in the second quarter, Indianapolis punter Matt Haack lined up on 4th and 9 form their own 26-yard line. Pats cornerback Jonathan Jones was able to find a break in the Colts’ special teams coverage, and blocked Haack’s punt attempt. The ball was recovered by New England’s special teams gunner Brendan Schooler at Indianapolis’ eight-yard line.

Using only two offensive snaps, quarterback Mac Jones found running back for the three-yard touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Colts attempted to avoid the first-half shutout, as Ehlinger led the team on a nine-play, 49-yard drive to close the second quarter. However, kicker Chase McLaughlin booted a 39-yard field-goal attempt to the wide left, preserving New England’s 13-0 lead.

Up Next:

The Pats and Colts will return to the field to start the second half of this Week 9 matchup shortly. Following their win of the pregame coin toss, Indianapolis elected to defer. As such, they will possess the ball to begin the third quarter.

