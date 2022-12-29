Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: Bad Play in Las Vegas; ‘Good Guy’ Award in New England Media

Meyers was recognized for his helpful and professional manner in dealing with local media this season.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers continues to exemplify consistency and efficiency each time he dons his uniform.

The 26-year-old leads the team with 723 receiving yards (on 58 catches) and four touchdowns. His ability to secure the catch for significant yardage has made him a favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones.

Still, Meyers’ success with the Patriots goes beyond his prowess on the field. He has been a valued teammate, a positive presence in the locker room, and a pleasure with which to work by those who cover the team.

In short, Meyers is a good guy.

On Wednesday he was honored as such, receiving the seventh annual Ron Hobson Good Guy Media Award for personifying “class and professionalism.”

“Whether it’s a win, loss or a random Thursday in the locker room, you are always happy to [talk with the media], said Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, who presented Meyers with his trophy. “We get that you know that when you’re talking to us, you’re really talking to the fans. That’s what this is all about and we’re honored to add you to that list.”

As Meyers accepted the award, he expressed his gratitude, as well as being a bit humbled by the company with which he will now keep as Hobson award-winners.

“I appreciate you all, thank you,” Meyers said. “There’s some big names on that list.”

The award is named in honor of former Patriot Ledger sports writer Ron Hobson, who covered the Patriots from 1961 until his retirement in January 2010. Hobson (a.k.a. ‘The Humble One’) played an instrumental role in the team’s relocation from Boston to Foxboro in 1971. He quickly became a reader favorite, picking NFL winners in his weekly column for more than three decades, while challenging Ledger readers to try to outdo him.

Each season, the Patriots press corps presents the award as an expression of their appreciation for a player who has respectfully fulfilled his media obligations with class and professionalism. Meyers’ pleasant nature and insight in his dealing with the media makes him the perfect choice for the award.

Previous winners of the Hobson award include:

Matthew Slater — 2016

Devin McCourty — 2017

James White — 2018

Stephon Gilmore — 2019

Cam Newton — 2020

Matthew Judon — 2021

Meyers and the Patriots will return to the practice field on Thursday, as they continue to prepare for their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Gillette Stadium.

