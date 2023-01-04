Patriots Star Wins AFC Defensive Player of Week

Kyle Dugger becomes the fifth New England Patriot to win a 'player of the week' honor in 2022.

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL for his performance in the Patriots' 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Dugger recorded his third touchdown of the season by returning a third-quarter interception 39 yards for a score to give the Patriots a 16-14 lead.

He is the first New England Patriots player in the Super Bowl era with three defensive touchdowns in a single season. Dugger had a 59-yard fumble returned for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 5 and a 16-yard interception returned for a touchdown at Las Vegas during New England's Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots set a team record with seven defensive touchdowns this season. Dugger has been a common denominator in four of them. In addition to his three scores, he forced a fumble in the Patriots Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals, which was returned 23 yards for a touchdown by LB Raekwon McMillan.

It is the first AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Dugger, and the fifth time in 2022 that the Patriots have been awarded a player of the week honor. I

In addition to Dugger, linebacker Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week during the Patriots win vs. Detroit in Week 5, while fellow linebacker Josh Uche earned the honor for his three-sack performance in the win at Arizona in Week 14.

Kicker Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 8 at the New York Jets. Lastly, rookie defensive back Marcus Jones was the top special teams performer for the Pats in Week 11 against the Jets.

The five AFC Player of the Week honors are the most by the Patriots since they had five recipients in 2017.

New England is set to take on the Buffalo Bills for their Week 18 matchup on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

