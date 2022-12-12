Patriots Rookie Marcus Jones Becoming Triple Threat

FOXBORO — It is no secret that the New England Patriots have an affinity for ‘all-purpose’ football players.

From wide receivers Troy Brown and Julian Edelman aligning in the defensive backfield to linebacker Mike Vrabel moonlighting as a goal-line pass catcher, the Pats seem to value versatility above all other traits.

This season, rookie Marcus Jones has emerged as New England’s next multi-faceted weapon. New England’s third-round draft selection (85th overall) has become a contributor in all three of the game’s phases — and the best is seemingly yet to come.

Despite having seen the field for only 15 percent of the team’s defensive plays, Jones is officially listed as a cornerback on New England’s depth chart. He has logged six total tackles and three passes-defensed in 11 games. The 24-year-old may project in the Patriots system as their slot defender of the future, primarily because of his size and athleticism.

In their Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the ex-Houston Cougar showcased his receiving skills. New England decided to give the young speedster a look in the slot by taking a short screen pass from quarterback Mac Jones 48 yards to the end zone. Jones’ speed and ability to recognize routes may have given the Pats a potential weapon out of the slot on offense in specialized packages.

However, Jones’ most significant contributions have come in resurrecting what had been a dismal return game in 2021. The rookie is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed. His 84-yard punt return touchdown not only lifted the Patriots to a 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 20, it also earned him Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 11.

Entering Week 14, Jones ranked first in the NFL with 745 total return yards (294 punt return yards and 451 kickoff return yards). He was also first in the NFL with a 14.7-yard punt return average and tied for third in the NFL with a 25.1-yard kickoff return average. With five games remaining on the Pats schedule, Jones has the chance to finish 2022 as the NFL’s leader in all three return-yardage categories.

As Jones attempts to earn the return-yardage triple crown, his pursuit of the end zone may allow him to breathe rarified air among the game’s multi-phase standouts. In addition to possibly becoming the first Patriots player to ever return a kickoff for a touchdown and punt for a touchdown in the same season, He would be the first NFL player to accomplish the feat since 2019 when Jamal Agnew did so for the Detroit Lions.

Jones also has the opportunity to become New England’s defensive player to have more than one offensive touchdown in a season. The aforementioned Mike Vrabel had two touchdown receptions in 2004, three in 2005 and two in 2007. The last defensive player with multiple scoring catches in a single season in the NFL was defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who logged three for the Houston Texans in 2014.

Ironically, Watt’s new team, the Arizona Cardinals, will host the Patriots on Monday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Though Jones has been exciting to watch, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is well aware of the difference between increased responsibility and overload. While Belichick acknowledged there is a limit to how much Jones can be utilized in each phase, he also considers past experience in determining the rookie’s usage moving forward.

“I don’t think he’s [Jones] been overtaxed in any of those areas, but ... potentially could they add up? Sure,” Belichick told reporters last week. “We’ve had some experience with this type of player, this type of thing before, but each case is a little bit different.”

In the meantime, Jones will continue to factor prominently into the Pats’ plans both on defense and on special teams. Embodying a blend of speed, field-savvy and determination, he appears poised to continue the Patriots tradition of efficiency in several key areas of the game.

Jones and the Patriots will next take the field on Monday night for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

