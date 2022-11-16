Patriots Perfection? Matthew Judon Loves New Madden Rating

It appears that pixeled Patriots are having an equally good time on the virtual fields of the "Madden NFL" series as the real-life additions are in Foxboro.

Whether a glitch in The Matrix or a genuine nod to his league-leading 11.5 sacks, edge-rusher Matt Judon - one of the undeniable sparks behind the New England Patriots' in-season resurgence - appeared this week to receive one of the ultimate gridiron compliments in the form of the famed football simulation franchise's latest edition granting him an overall rating of 99, the highest number a player can receive. Judon commemorated the number, partly reminiscent of the No. 9 uniform he wears on Sundays in real life, with a tweet thanking developer EA Sports.

Judon is ranked alongside fellow defenders Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

EA's official ratings site and social media accounts have yet to officially acknowledge or confirm Judon's promotion. The former, updated through Week 9 games, does confirm that Judon has improved his rating since the start of the season, albeit by a single point (from 87 to 88).

In terms of player value, it's hard to find an argument against a case for Judon earning at least a 90, or even higher: the former Baltimore Raven has been the headliner of the Patriots' improved pass rush that has paved the way to several victories, ones that have thrust New England (5-4) into the final seed on the current AFC playoff bracket. In addition to Judon's sacks, New England also boasts advanced blitz, knockdown, and pressure rates that rank among the league's finest.

"He is everything that [Bill] Belichick wants in a player,” former Patriot and current Cleveland competitor Jacob Brissett said earlier this season. "(He) does everything well, the tasks that he needs to do. (He can move him around everywhere, he's tough and physical, but that is their team. That is the model of their team. That is evident when you turn on the film that it is still the mindset there.”

Judon and the flesh-and-blood Patriots will look to keep the good vibes rolling on Sunday when they face a divisional test from the New York Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

