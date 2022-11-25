Patriots-Vikings Inactives: David Andrews OUT, Bill Murray Elevated

The New England Patriots are set for a Thanksgiving night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Vikings have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives :

OT Isaiah Wynn

C David Andrews

RB Kevin Harris

DT Sam Roberts

S Joshuah Bledsoe

CB Shaun Wade

What it means for the Patriots:

With Andrews out, the effectiveness of both their running game and passing game dropped dramatically during his previous two-game absence. Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith typically matches one-on-one with opposing centers, to maximize his ability to get after the quarterback. Smith is now line to add to his 9.5 sack total on the season by pressuring Pats quarterback Mac Jones. Veteran lineman James Ferentz is expected to start in his stead, while rookie Kody Russey remains an option in reserve duty.

You might call it a “Cinderella Story”…

With starting tackle Isaiah Wynn also out for Thursday’s matchup, the Patriots have elevated reserve offensive lineman Bill Murray from their practice squad.

Murray originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary in 2020 and is in his third season on the practice squad. The 6-4, 265-pound swing lineman moved to the offensive line from the defensive line this past summer. Murray was elevated to the active roster for the game against Chicago on Oct. 24, but did not play in the game.

Wynn’s absence may also mean some action for the newly-acquired offensive tackle Conor McDermott, who was signed from the New York Jets practice squad earlier this week.

Vikings Inactives :

CB Andrew Booth

T Christian Darrisaw

CB Akayleb Evans

LB Luiji Vilain

T Vederian Lowe

DE Esezi Otomewo

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

What it means for the Vikings:

As expected, Darrisaw will be sidelined, as he remains in concussion protocol. He is arguably Minnesota’s key cog in run blocking. This may allow New England’s run defense to dedicate multiple resources to contain Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook. New England’s run-stoppage unit currently ranks 13th in the NFL, allowing 114.5 yards per game and 17th in average yards per carry (4.47). He is also a versatile lineman, who often lines up wide in pass protection. Reserve tackle Blake Brandel will get the start in Darrisaw’s place.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.