Patriots-Vikings Injury Report: New England OL Starter OUT

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 12 matchup in Minneapolis.

The Pats and the Vikings are set to square off on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24. at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.

While the status of New England’s team captain remains in question, another key piece along their offensive line will not suit up against Minnesota.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its potential implications for Thursday night.

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)

OUT

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews - Thigh (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf (LP)

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle (LP)

WR DeVante Parker - Knee (LP)

REMOVED FROM LIST

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Josh Uche

What it means for the Patriots:

Following his surprising return to practice on Tuesday, center David Andrews has made the trip to Minnesota and is officially listed as questionable. Andrews is a tough player with a high threshold for pain. However, his thigh injury may be enough to keep him on the sidelines. If Andrews does miss the game, it does not bode well for the Pats’ success. The effectiveness of both their running game and passing game dropped dramatically during his previous two-game absence. Vikings linebacker typically matches one-on-one with opposing centers, to maximize his ability to get after the quarterback. With Andrews potentially out (or even hampered), Smith would be in line to add to his 9.5 sack total on the season by pressuring Pats quarterback Mac Jones. If Andrews does not play, veteran lineman James Ferentz is expected to start in his stead, while rookie Kody Russey remains an option in reserve duty.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss Thursday’s matchup with a foot injury. As a result, incumbent starter Trent Brown will be called upon to accept a heavy workload. The 6-8 lineman was relegated to reserve duty in Week 11 due to a “coaching decision” by Bill Belichick. However, Brown has not appeared on an injury report this week, and should be fully healthy to man the left side of the line.

Right tackle Yodny Cajuste is a new addition to the report, listed as questionable with a calf injury. The West Virginia product has played every offensive down over the past two games at right tackle after being activated off injured reserve. Cajuste becomes the third starting-caliber offensive lineman to have health concerns entering this matchup. If he is unable to play, the recently-signed Conor McDermott may play a significant reserve role.

New England also carries guards Bill Murray and Hayden Howerton, as well as converted tight end (turned tackle) Hunter Thedford available for elevation via their practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-2)

OUT

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Knee (DNP)

T Christian Darrisaw - Concussion (DNP)

CB Akayleb Evans - Concussion (LP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DE Dalvin Tomlinson - Calf (LP)

What it means for the Vikings:

As expected, Darrisaw will be sidelined, as he remains in concussion protocol. He is arguably Minnesota’s key cog in run blocking. This may allow New England’s run defense to dedicate multiple resources to contain Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook. New England’s run-stoppage unit currently ranks 13th in the NFL, allowing 114.5 yards per game and 17th in average yards per carry (4.47). He is also a versatile lineman, who often lines up wide in pass protection. Reserve tackle Blake Brandel will get the start in Darrisaw’s place.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had been dealing with a toe injury, as well as Smith at linebacker (knee) have been removed from the report and are confirmed to play on Thanksgiving night.

