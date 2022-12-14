2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Select Yet Another Jones?

As the New England Patriots seek offensive clarity, the latest rookie projects have them looking toward a current (and future?) national champion.

Will the New England Patriots' offense spend the next few seasons trying to keep up with the Joneses?

That's certainly what ESPN's Todd McShay believes in his latest 2023 mock draft, placing Georgia tackle Broderick Jones in the Patriots' slot at No, 15 overall. As New England prepares to press forward with the unrelated Mac Jones at quarterback, McShay stresses how important it will be to "keep him upright."

"They've allowed 32 sacks and posted a 57.8 percent pass block win rate this season, both registering as 19th best in the NFL," McShay notes of the current Bulldog. "(Broderick) Jones has the size, quick feet, and upper-body strength to improve this unit. He hasn't allowed a single sack this season in 13 starts at left tackle, and Isaiah Wynn is on an expiring contract, so there will be a need at one of the team's tackle spots in the offseason."

A redshirt sophomore, Broderick Jones played a major role in the Bulldogs' run to the 2021 College Football Playoff's championship prize. He was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team for his efforts and was also a first-team All-SEC preseason representative entering this year. Jones has lived up to the hype and then some, as Georgia spent most of this season atop the major rankings.

The Bulldogs (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will look to protect their title in this year's four-team playoff, which kicks off on Dec. 31. Top-seeded Georgia faces off with Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

New England has tried to bolster its offensive line with Mac Jones poised to headline their offense. Drafting Cole Strange with its debut pick in the most recent draft marked the first time the Patriots used a first-round choice on a blocker since Wynn's arrival in 2018, which, in turn, was their earliest choice of a blocker since Nate Solder at No. 17 in 2011's draft.

The Patriots (7-6) certainly hope they'll be picking deeper in next year's draft, as they're in the midst of a late postseason push. The path to the playoffs continues on Sunday when they visit Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.