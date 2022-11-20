David Andrews Returns; Among Patriots ‘3 to Watch’ vs. Jets

FOXBORO — With their bye week firmly in the past, the New England Patriots are set to return to the field to begin the ‘unofficial’ second-half of the 2022 season.

The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention as they face off against the New York Jets in Week 11. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots enter this week with 13 straight wins over the Jets, including series sweeps in each of the last six seasons. The teams last met in Week 8; a 22-17 New England victory at MetLife Stadium.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Jets.

David Andrews

After missing the past two games (including the Pats Week 8 win over the Jets) while recovering from a concussion, Andrews will make his return for the Patriots in Week 11. New England’s offensive line is greatly in need of its captain, as is quarterback Mac Jones. According to Patriots.com, the team’s offensive efficiency plummeted from -0.03 expected points added (EPA) per play to -0.25 EPA per play. In the passing game, quarterback Mac Jones was pressured on 39.3% of his drop-backs without the Pats starting center, as opposed to only 28.2% with him in the lineup. Andrews’ absence also had a negative impact on the running game. The Pats averaged 4.7 yards per rush with Andrews, yet dropped to an average of 3.6 without him in Weeks 8 and 9.

While New England’s statistical output should improve with his return to the lineup, their greatest gain will be Andrews’ leadership. Rookie left guard Cole Strange has seen a decrease in his productivity without the Pats captain alongside him in the interior. With an aggressive Jets defensive front, eager to make life difficult for Jones and the Patriots, Andrews’ ability to keep his linemates in position will help the unit hold its own on Sunday,

Hunter Henry/Jonnu Smith

The tight end tandem of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith has largely failed to live up to expectations. The duo has combined for just 35 catches, 394 yards and one scoring reception from Henry. Both players have struggled to provide adequate run blocking, as well. Henry has been given a grade of 49.8 (49th among 67 eligible tight ends) while Smith ranks 64th at the position, graded at 35.8.

New England must find a way to incorporate both Henry and Smith as pass catching options against a capable Jets secondary. Henry is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Conversely, Smith can potentially be effective as a ‘move’ tight end, particularly threatening in the red zone. With the Pats pair of tight ends aligned in 12-man personnel, they may be able to return some play action schemes into their repertoire.

With cornerbacks Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II expected to do all they can to prevent Mac Jones from finding a rhythm with his receivers, the Pats may try to test the safety tandem of Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner in the passing game.

Jack Jones

Though the Patriots defensive accolades have rightfully been bestowed on linebacker Matthew Judon, their rookie cornerback has the chance to bring some notable excitement to the stretch run. New England’s fourth-round selection enters Week 11 as Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) highest-graded rookie defender with an 86.9 grade. In nine games, the Arizona State product has logged two interceptions, one forced fumble, and five passes-defensed. He leads all NFL cornerbacks with a PFF coverage grade of 90.4.

As the third man among starters Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones on the perimeter, the 25-year-old has impressed the masses with tremendous athleticism. Against a versatile Jets offense, Jones is likely to take most of his snaps as a man-cover corner due to his stellar foot speed and ability to change direction to stick with his targets. Jones’ sound field awareness and instincts to close in on the football make him effective in zone coverage, as well. With receivers Garret Wilson and Denzel Mims expected to see the majority of quarterback Zach Wilson’s targets, Jones will be key factor in the Pats defenisve game plan.

