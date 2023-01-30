Patriots Shrine Bowl Offensive Line Scouting: 3 Prospects to Watch

As the Patriots prepare for the 2023 NFL season, Patriots Country highlights three offensive line prospects to watch at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Is the answer to the New England Patriots’ problems protecting quarterback Mac Jones’ blindside currently taking practice reps in Las Vegas?

The Pats remain open to the idea as they take a deep dive into scouting as their coaching staff guides the West squad in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Following a season in which their offensive line struggled to maintain continuity and discipline, the unit’s coach Matt Patricia has been jettisoned to make way for a new voice to guide it for the upcoming season.

Despite being a bit thin at several positions, the Pats biggest area of need is along the offensive line — specifically at tackle. Starting right tackle (and soon-to-be free agent) Isaiah Wynn has his share of struggles with execution and injury, while left tackle Trent Brown carries a $12.25 million cap hit for 2023. As such, each of their respective futures in New England is uncertain.

Along with Wynn, linemen Connor McDermott, Marcus Cannon, James Ferentz and Yodny Cajuste (restricted free agency) are headed to the market at the start of the new league year on March 15.

Theoretically speaking, the Pats may be on the verge of a substantial overhaul of their offensive line. In that vein, here is a look at three potential offensive line prospects which the Pats will see throughout the week.

Jaxson Kirkland: LT, Washington

Kirkland was one of the top offenisve tackle prospects in the nation in 2021. Having received the John P. Angel Linemen of the Year Award in both 2019 and 2020, he seemed poised for an early round selection in the upcoming Draft. However, he chose to return to school after suffering a severe ankle injury; subsequently forcing his move inside to the guard position. Still, Kirkland is a tackle both by nature and design. At 6-7, 310 pounds, he has both the size and athleticism to handle the blindside at the next level. Though he possesses better-than-average timing in the run game, he is at his best in pass protection due to his exceptional football intelligence and field awareness. In order to solidify his standing as a pro-level stater, Kirkland will need to add some bulk in his lower body to keep himself better anchored. However, Pats line coach Billy Yates should have a lot to observe over the next few days.

Colby Sorsdal: RT, William and Mary

Could New England’s ‘Cinderella Story’ currently have a sequel in pre-production out west?

While the Pats already dipped into the William and Mary well to sign swing lineman Bill Murray as an undrafted free agent in 2020, they may be poised to do the same for Sorsdal.

During his time as a member of the Tribe, Sorsdal made 46 career starts. He earned the distinction of being a two-time All-CAA standout, while being a consensus All-America selection as a senior. In 2022, he started all 13 games at right tackle, helping his team rank third nationally in rushing (265.8) and fourth in fewest sacks allowed per game with 0.77. Sorsdal was perhaps even more impressive in 2021, starting all 10 games in which he appeared in 2021. He was a key member of W&M’s offensive line, which led the CAA and ranked 16th nationally with facilitating 205.5 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry – nearly matching the program's single-season record (5.1) set in 1990. They also tied for eighth nationally in the fewest sacks allowed per game (1.0) and 10th in the fewest sacks allowed (11). Through Sorsdal requires some work to become starting caliber, he would fill a need for depth and potential at right tackle.

Ricky Stromberg: C/G, Arkansas

Despite their clear and present need at offenisve tackle, Stromberg may be the among the most ‘Patriot-ready’ players their coaching staff may see this week. As a four-year starter at Arkansas, he demonstrated starting-caliber play at both guard and center. Through both are currently positions of strength for New England, Stromberg’s success within the SEC provides a basis for belief that he may find success as a pro. At 6-4, he possesses a strong frame, with a solid first step out of his stance to reach blocks when he is uncovered. Though he projects best as a center, he has the versatility to play either guard position, As a member of the West team, the Pats will get a good look at Stromberg as a potential late-round selection in the upcoming draft.

