Patriots Provided Patrick Mahomes' 'Welcome' Moment

Patrick Mahomes' NFL career has been so uncannily successful that even games in which he had no impact have left a lasting mark upon him.

That's what the lauded Kansas City Chiefs quarterback claimed in an interview on the "New Heights" podcast as he works through another successful season under center in the Midwest. In his five years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has made countless gridiron memories and highlights, including some against the New England Patriots ... in both winning and losing efforts.

But one of Mahomes' most cherished, and perhaps developmental NFL memories comes from a game where he was attached to Gillette Stadium's sidelines rather than its turf.

Asked by hosts Jason and Travis Kelce about his official "welcome to the league" moment, the quarterback still holds a special spot for his unofficial debut. His first game on an active NFL roster came against the Patriots when he backed up Alex Smith in a game that opened the 2017-18 NFL season. New England's pregame festivities, complete with the raising of their championship banner from its Super Bowl LI victory over Atlanta.

"The first game we played was (when we went) to New England on Thursday night ... opening (night), they drop the banner and all of this different kind of stuff," Mahomes recalled. "I remember running out on the field and being like, ‘Holy, this is the NFL.’"

Mahomes recalled getting so jazzed for the league's annual Thursday night kickoff game against the defending champions that he briefly assumed he'd take over starting duties.

"I was in pat-and-go and I was firing stuff," Mahomes said with a smile. "Like, pat-and-go everybody, just lobbing them. I’m throwing 50-yard seeds down the sideline, and everybody was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m pumped up."

Fortunately for Mahomes and Kansas City, Smith proved equally capable of handling the Patriots that night: behind four touchdown passes and a then-career-best 368 yards, Smith guided the Chiefs to a 42-27 victory to open the year. Kareem Hunt also played a major role in the win, tallying 256 total yards and three scores, two from the arm of Smith

"I got to watch the game, and obviously, we had a heck of a game plan. Kareem Hunt had a heck of a game, and Alex," Mahomes said. "We ended up winning that game. But to me, that was the first moment of like, man, this is the NFL. I watched Tom Brady my entire life. So I’m like, we’re playing Tom Brady, the New England Patriots.”

New England wound up with a bit of a last laugh: Kansas City wound up falling the AFC Wild Card round later that winter while the Patriots moved onto yet another Super Bowl, though they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 52nd edition. Mahomes took over the Chiefs' franchise quarterback role after Smith was traded to Washington and has maintained it ever since, guiding the team to victory just two years later in Super Bowl LIV ... only after Brady and Patriots stopped him in the AFC title game in between, of course.

Fortunately for the modern Patriots (6-6), they avoid facing off with Mahomes' Chiefs this season. Instead, their push for the playoffs continues next Monday night when they take on the Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

