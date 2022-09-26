Patriots Belichick Reveals Status of Mac Jones Injury

FOXBORO — While the collective eyes of the New England Patriots continue to be focused on the health status of quarterback Mac Jones, more information may shed additional light on Jones’ immediate future on the playing field.

According to NFL Media’s most recent report, Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. As a result, Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the sprain.

While Jones understandably did not meet with the media following Sunday’s loss, the Patriots press team has tentatively made him available to speak with the media via video conference on Monday afternoon.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media via video conference on Monday morning

“No update on him,” Belichick said. “We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning. Nothing definitive at this point … Until we get more information, I’m not going to speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be.”

The Pats quarterback left the field in substantial pain after his final pass attempt in the fourth-quarter. He landed awkwardly on his left leg and quickly began to hobble as he headed to the sideline. Jones was immediately ushered to the locker room by the team’s medical staff. He was unable to put any weight on his leg, and was visibly in pain.

Initial x-rays were negative, Monday’s MRI should determine if any tendon and/or ligament damage is present.

Should Monday’s MRI confirm the diagnosis, a sever ankle sprain would seemingly sideline Jones for a number of weeks. It also has the potential to transfer him to injured reserve. If placed on IR, the earliest Jones would be eligible to return would be Oct. 30, a road matchup with the New York Jets.

In any case, the prospect of Jones suiting up for New England’s Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers seems remote, at best. As such, veteran backup Brian Hoyer now seems primed to temporarily take the reins as the Pats starter.

While the 36-year-old’s best days on the field may be behind him, he has enough veteran savvy to effectively run the Patriots offense. Having served as Jones’ primary backup for the past two seasons, Hoyer is also well-versed in the Pats’ starting quarterback’s tendencies. Therefore, he would be the logical choice to continue New England’s offensive game plan in Jones’s absence.

Still, Belichick remained brief when asked about the prospect of Hoyer getting the start in Week 4, knowing that a formal diagnosis on Jones has yet to force the issue.

“I think Brian’s got a lot of experience in the offense,” he said.

Rookie Bailey Zappe may provide another potential solution. The Western Kentucky product was selected 137th overall by the Pats in the 2022 NFL Draft. Like Hoyer, he is a strong logistical fit within New England’s style. Zappe is similar to Jones, in that he has a quick release and is an accurate, short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. He moves well within the pocket and demonstrates a good eye for recognizing pressure.

However, it should be noted that Zappe is an untested rookie. In order to be an effective pro, he must improve upon his accuracy when throwing on the move. While he does not project as a particular mobile quarterback, his skill set fits well within New England’s system. Despite some impressive moments during training camp and preseason action, Zappe has been a healthy inactive for the Patriots first three games of the season.

When asked about Zappe’s potential, Belichick again offered minimal commentary by saying “He’s gotten a lot better.”

Regardless of which quarterback gets the start, the Patriots will make the trip to the northern midwest for a Week 4 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m ET from Lambeau Field.

