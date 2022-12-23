Patriots Icon Willie McGinest Issues Statement About L.A. Assault: Remorseful?

Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest issued a statement on social media on Friday, expressing his remorse for his role in a violent assault at a Los Angeles nightspot on December 9.

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots linebacker and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest has issued his first public comments since his arrest on Monday, stemming from an incident at a Los Angeles nightclub.

In a video obtained by TMZ, McGinest was spotted among a group of people who assaulting a man the club. At one point, the 51-year-old can be seen using a a bottle in the attack. He was subsequently charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood, to whom McGinest surrendered on Monday morning.

In a statement, released via social media (in conjunction with Cover Communications), McGinest expressed his regret for his actions, while vowing that such an incident will not reoccur.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility. To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred. Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened. This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection—mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

McGinest posted bond of $30,000 and was released soon after being charged. NFL Network has suspended him amid the investigation.

The long-time Patriots great was the fourth overall selection in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft out of Southern California. He played 12 of his 15 NFL seasons with New England and was one of the cornerstones of the team’s success during their Super Bowl championships in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He ranks third in team history with 78 sacks and led the team in sacks six times, including a career high 11 in 1995. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015.

