NFL Power Rankings: Patriots in Top 10?

The NFL Draft is over and for the most part, free agents have picked their new homes for 2022. It's the time of the NFL offseason to speculate wildly on things like schedule predictions and team power rankings.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team and categorized them into tiers, and the New England Patriots were mentioned near the middle in the "eyes on the playoffs" tier.

18. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS "The Patriots were never likely to be big free agent spenders two years in a row, and while they made some quiet additions in the veteran marketplace, their draft was curious. Cole Strange was seen as a major reach in the first round, and he replaces a proven Pro-Bowl caliber player in Shaq Mason, who was traded away for a fifth-round pick. "New England’s fortunes rest on the development of the young players or last year’s additions after spending a year in the system. Can Mac Jones, in particular, take a big step forward in his sophomore season?"

The Patriots returned to the playoffs last season after a one-year absence, but it was a short-lived appearance thanks to the Buffalo Bills. While it wasn't what coach Bill Belichick is used to in the post-season, satisfaction can be found in finding the next franchise quarterback in Mac Jones.

Next season and immediate future success of the Patriots will depend heavily on Jones' progress in his sophomore campaign. That alone could set the tone for how far New England carries a potential playoff run in 2022.

As for New England's AFC East rivals, PFF ranks the Buffalo Bills No. 1, Miami Dolphins No. 19 and New York Jets No. 25.

