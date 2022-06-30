Skip to main content

Another Jones in 2023? Patriots Showing Interest in Small-College Prospect

Missouri Valley College might be the home of New England’s next steal.

FOXBORO - While the 2022 season is yet to kick off - training camp is still a month away - the scouting department of the New England Patriots never sleeps.

And 2023 already beckons.

A source tells Patriots Country that the Patriots have expressed interest and have begun scouting Missouri Valley College running back Jaleen Jones as a potential draft choice or free agent next offseason.

Further proving it's never too early to look ahead, a mock draft this week has the Patriots selecting receiver help for quarterback Mac Jones in next April's NFL Draft.

Jones, 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, is a powerful runner who transferred from the University of Minnesota-Duluth after the 2020 season. He also has garnered interest from the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jones played defensive back in high school and was originally was committed to Eastern Illinois before decommitting after Danny Nutt, his main recruiter, was let go.

“(Missouri Valley College) offered me an opportunity to showcase my talents in what I believe is more effective and an education to set me up for the future,” Jones said to Patriots Country on why he transferred schools.

While Jones will be a senior this Fall, he has his hopes set on the NFL. And apparently teams are already eyeing him as well.

“My work ethic, ability to learn on the fly and love for the game,” Jones said on what makes his game stand out. “My skills and IQ for the game are more advanced due to me being a true student of the game, I am able to project my craft both on and off the field.”

The Patriots, who are seemingly deep at running back with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White, drafted two more this Spring in South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris.

Even though we have yet to see this year’s rookie class take the field, there are always players that de facto general manager Bill Belichick will find to help make his team better.

Jason McCourty
News

Better Late Than Never: Super Bowl Hero Explains How Patriots Can Improve

By Arnav Sharma16 hours ago
Patriots - Pass Rush
News

Weakest Link: Patriots DL Among Worst in NFL?

By Richie Whitt18 hours ago
24DB632F-3410-4DB2-BC32-D2E11FA04E1A
News

Hot Corner or Hot Seat? Patriots CB Williams Faces Uphill Roster Battle

By Mike D'Abate20 hours ago
923D24F4-43AE-4A18-A7F9-737158D6EFD4
News

Patriots Best 3 Offseason Moves

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago
SWBYS5BIT4I6HMZRMZ46WPG4JM
News

Done Deal: Former Patriot Joining Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Jun 29, 2022
Kyle-Van-Noy-getty
News

DJ Van Noy? Ex-Patriots LB Hosts Wacky Twitter Debate

By Ethan HurwitzJun 28, 2022
CEBA78E9-66A2-4A27-9C5E-6BFA396F52F1
News

Strange Synergy: Is Rookie Contract Good Value For Patriots?

By Mike D'AbateJun 28, 2022
images
News

Patriots Icon Julian Edelman Clears Up Comeback: Is He or Isn't He?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Jun 28, 2022