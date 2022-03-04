Next Corner Up? What J.C. Jackson’s Impending Free Agency means for the Patriots

As the New England Patriots prepare for the 2022 season, here is a look at their internal options to round out the depth chart at cornerback, should J.C. Jackson leave via free agency.

Is cornerback J.C. Jackson about to set sail on free agent waters?

As the ‘Magic 8-ball’ would say: “All Signs Point to ‘Yes.’”

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag to retain Jackson’s services for the upcoming NFL Season. As a result, the 26-year-old is expected to hit the free agent market, when the league year begins on March 16.

Jackson is coming off his most productive season as a pro. Through seventeen regular season games in 2021, he compiled 44 solo tackles, a league-leading 23 passes-defensed and eight interceptions, with one having been returned for a touchdown. His eight interceptions were the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs (11). In fact, he has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 25. For his efforts, Jackson was elected to his first Pro Bowl, as well as earning a selection as a second-team All-Pro.

Aside from most players being averse to playing under its restriction, the franchise tag for Jackson projects at a hefty price tag, $17.28 million on a one-year deal. As a result, many analysts surmised that New England would be averse to using the tag on Jackson. It also should be noted that the Patriots are not typically eager to use the tag. Though the team has utilized the tag 10 times during the Bill Belichick era, they have done so just twice in the last nine offseasons.

While Rapoport indicated that both sides are still willing to work on reaching a long-term deal, Jackson’s entrance into the free agent market seems imminent. Considered to be entering his prime, he should have no shortage of suitors, or lucrative offers. Should the Patriots be reluctant to match or exceed such lofty offers, Jackson may have indeed played his final game in a Patriots uniform. If he leaves via free agency, Jackson would be part of the compensatory pick formula that awards teams picks for a net loss of total compensatory free agents.

Therefore, New England would almost forcibly be active in the cornerback market, both in free agency and via the 2022 NFL Draft. As the Patriots prepare to head into the league year, here is a look at their internal options to round out the depth chart at cornerback in the upcoming season:

Jalen Mills

Contrary to the belief of some within the circle of social media experts within the fanbase, Mills was quite effective in his role in 2021. Though he almost exclusively played the role of the second option at outside cornerback last eason, he has evolved into a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. When he signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March 2021, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, following the trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, Mills became the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback; a role which he is likely to continue in 2022, unless called upon to become the primary option at the position. Throughout the 2021 regular season, Mills amassed 47 total tackles (35 of which have been solo tackles), one tackle for loss and seven passes defensed. His 913 defensive snaps finished third on the team in the regular season Jackson and captain Devin McCourty.

Jonathan Jones

Since joining the Patriots in 2016, Jones has emerged as New England’s top slot cornerback. In his sixth season with the team, the 28-year-old saw action in 54 percent of New England’s defensive snaps over the first six weeks, compiling 20 tackles, one interception, and three pass defended. The veteran corner has proven to be effective in both nickel and dime packages and is able to adjust well when defending against numerous defensive alignments. He is at his best when used in the slot, though he is capable of moving to the box, or playing on the perimeter. Though season-ending shoulder surgery prematurely ended his 2021 season in October, Jones has made substantial progress in his recuperation. As a result, he is expected to be ready for the start of New England’s offseason workout program.

Myles Bryant

Following Jones’ shoulder injury in October, Bryant became the Pats’ primary option at the slot in their defensive backfield. The hard-hitting defensive back continuously played a versatile role with New England. With the Pats often employing multiple defensive backs against their opponents, Bryant provided notable versatility to the Patriots defensive backfield, seeing most of his snaps in the slot. Though Bryant occasionally aligned as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set, his primary focus is typically their opponents’ slot receiver. One of Bryant’s best performances of the 2021 season came against the Buffalo Bills’ primary slot target Cole Beasley in Week Thirteen. Bryant held Beasley to only one reception for 11 yards. He also made, arguably, the play of the game late in the fourth quarter. In man coverage on Beasley, Bryant made a heads-up read on quarterback Josh Allen. He made the move to Allen’s intended receiver, Gabriel Davis, batting the ball down and securing the victory. In Week Seventeen against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 24-year-old snagged his second career interception, earning a game ball for his efforts. Despite missing Week Eighteen’s loss to the Dolphins, Bryant compiled 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, through 12 games played, making two starts in the slot.

Joejuan Williams

Selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has yet to make his mark in the team’s secondary. Still, the Vanderbilt product possesses plenty of potential value due to his size and athleticism. Ideally, he is most effective when used as a rotational perimeter and slot cornerback against taller pass catchers. He has also been used in more of a specialized role; defending tight ends and big receivers. In fact, he actually looked better against tight ends than he did while guarding receivers. Williams, however, also comes with great risk. He has yet to emerge as a match with New England’s press coverage schemes. Despite being made a ‘healthy scratch’ following some dismal performances in 2021, Williams may be the Pats most physical option at the position. The 23-year-old had some unsteady moments in coverage, leading one to question whether he can be a reliable depth solution for the postseason. As a starter, New England’s pass defense might be put at a significant disadvantage with Williams opposite Mills, or any other Jackson-replacement, unless he flashes some of the physicality, which made him a sought-after target in the 2019 draft.

Shaun Wade

Wade is the definition of potential versus performance. He has missed some time in 2021 due to injury, being a healthy scratch and most recently his stay on the COVID/Reserve list. Still, during his time at Ohio State, Wade was a highly touted prospect; even viewed as a potential first round pick. while playing out of the slot for the Buckeyes. In his final season with the Buckeyes, he was moved from the slot to outside cornerback. This, along with Wade playing much of the year with turf toe, caused his draft stock to plummet. At his best, Wade is aggressive at the catch point, while showing an ability to read his opponent. Despite a limited pro resume, he should receive plenty of attention, as well as opportunity to make an impression, in training camp.