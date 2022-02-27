NFL Analyst Daniel Jeremiah Weighs in on the Patriots’ Draft Options at Wide Receiver

With just a hair over two months until the 2022 NFL Draft, all 32 teams are deep in preparation for finding some first-year gems in what promises to be a deep Draft class. The New England Patriots are among those who are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle for the second straight year. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were among the standouts of New England’s 2021 Draft class, which was ranked first in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Do the Pats have some Foxboro magic left in their war room? Only time will tell.

Until then, scores of Draft analysts will give their best attempt at prognosticating the potential picks for all teams, including the Patriots. One of the key milestones in this season’s draft cycle arrives on March 1, when the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine commences in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is certainly no stranger to this process. Having spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles as a college scout, he has become one of football’s most well-respected analysts regarding the Combine, as well as the Draft. His insight continuously catches the attention of fans, media and front offices throughout the league. On Friday, Jeremiah joined several media members for a NFL Network Media Conference, to preview both of the NFL’s marquee offseason events.

Though Jeremiah provided valuable insight for most of the league’s teams, he had some interesting insight regarding the Patriots. Several local and national analysts have predicted the Pats to be in the market for a wide receiver; perhaps as early as the first round. New England is undoubtedly in need of depth at the position. However, the consensus among most is that the Pats would be best served in targeting a wideout to help the progression of quarterback Mac Jones.

With the Patriots set to make their earliest selections at numbers 21 and 53 respectively, Jeremiah weighed in on who might be on New England’s radar heading into late April.

“The two guys I would keep an eye on with that first-round pick who I think are going to probably come off the board right around there -- I'm talking about Chris Olave from Ohio State and Jahan Dotson from Penn State. Both these guys are going to run in the 4.3s, so they're going to fly around in Indy, and maybe that helps elevate them up the board a little bit

But both those guys are pristine route runners with big time speed, and I think that would give them some play-making ability. Talk about Mac and the deep ball he was able to throw this college. He throws a beautiful touch deep ball. When you have guys that can get over the top, takeoffs, posts, double moves, things like that, that's what Olave and Jahan Dotson can do.”

Despite being highly-touted heading into this week’s Combine, Olave may be available for New England with the 21st pick. The Pats clearly have needs on both sides of the ball. However, his ability as a route runner may be too great of an asset for the Pats to pass up, if he is available. Whether working vertically or across the middle, the former Buckeye can create separation and hit his target on a dime. While his physicality could use a bit of improvement, Olave’s upside, both on the inside or on the outside, will make him one of the most coveted receivers on the board in 2022.

Still, Jeremiah advised those on the call that the Pats would be smart to take a good, long look at Dotson. The Penn State product is widely considered to be one of the most sure-handed pass catchers in the 2022 class. He is also an intelligent route-runner, who is able to create separation as a result.

“I think Dotson for me, I think he has the best hands in the draft. He really attacks the football. He's got an outstanding ability to adjust. He can catch it back hip, above the rim. You name it, he can do it. So he's a really intriguing player to me.”

The Best of the Rest

In addition to the glowing sentiments he shared regarding Olave and Dotson, Jeremiah also believes a few other options may be poised to make an impact in a Patriots uniform. In fact, one such name shares an alma mater with New England’s starting quarterback.

“The other one in the first round…Jameson Williams from Alabama, because in a world where he doesn't get hurt, he's a top-10 pick. But coming off of an ACL you would think there would be a full recovery there, and that could end up being -- man, it could end up being a tremendous value for somebody towards the bottom of the first round if he ends up sliding down there.”

Williams was not the only ‘other’ Patriot-type player on Jeremiah’s radar. A potential starter in the slot could be a surprise target for New England in the early-to-mid rounds.

“Skyy Moore from Western Michigan. Probably going to go in the second or third round…he's really dynamic and crisp. The Patriots love guys like that. He's quicker than a hiccup. Just puts guys in a blender. Just really fun to watch.”

Though their efforts to procure a productive outside target have recently fallen flat, Jeremiah sees an intriguing fit both as a receiver and a core special teams contributor.

“Then an outside guy that gets some steam is Christian Watson from North Dakota State who is 6'4", 211 pounds. Had an awesome week down there at the Senior Bowl, and he's going to run really fast, as well. And actually was a more fluid and smooth route runner down in Mobile than maybe you anticipated off the tape.”

Final Analysis

At the end of the day (or ‘days’), New England should have several options at wide receiver from which to choose heading into April’s Draft. Whether they choose to target the position early, or in the later rounds, the Patriots receiving corps should have a more youthful look to it in 2022, thanks in part to an abundant draft class. Jeremiah realizes this fact as well as anyone, and it bodes well for the Patriots pursuit of future playmakers on offense.

“It's a great wide receiver draft. I feel like we could copy and paste the comments on wide receivers and use it for the next 20 years, because the college game is giving us a ton of these guys every year.”