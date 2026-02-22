NFL Draft Positions the Patriots Will Focus on at the Combine

The New England Patriots, like the rest of the National Football League, will attend the NFL Scouting Combine, starting on February 26 and ending on March 1.

There, the Patriots will not only get to see players compete in physical drills like the 40 yard dash, 3-cone drill and scripted quarterback sets, but they will also get player medical evaluations alongside valuable one-on-one time with up to 60 prospects over the duration of the combine.

New England will of course do their work on a range of products at different positions in order to select the best players at the most important positions. However, given the team's broader needs and this draft class' specific strengths and weaknesses, the Patriots will be more inclined to shift their focus more towards certain areas than others.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

1. Wide Receiver

The wide receiver group will likely hold more of the Patriots staff's attention that one would have otherwise imagined. Although the unit performed well in its totality, number one option, Stefon Diggs will turn 33 by the end of the year and is currently facing a felony charge, whilst WR2 and WR2 Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte are both set to be free agents just over a year from now.

The team is unlikely to be in range to select one of the top receivers in the draft: Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon, other options like K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston could certainly be in play with the 31st overall pick.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah identified receivers, along with cornerbacks, linebackers and edge rushers as the deepest positions in the class, so it would make a lot of sense if the Patriots look to address the position with one of their top three picks in the draft.

2. Edge Rusher

K'Lavon Chaisson had the second-most sacks of any Patriots player this past season, and he is set to hit free agency this coming March. Considering that they have $34 million in remaining cap space, per Spotrac, there is no question that Chaisson could well have been re-signed if New England wanted to.

But it is very possible that the front office and general manager Eliot Wolf believes that he could be a top candidate to be overpaid in the spring and will thus look to other avenues to address the position. There have been rumblings, though, that a return to the North East in 2026 is a possibility.

Behind Harold Landry, who turns 30 in June, there is not a ton of quality depth at the position - although both Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder have shown themselves to be productive at times, with Ponder managing an impressive four sacks in his rookie year after coming in as an undrafted free agent last April.

Edge rusher, per Jeremiah, is also one of the deepest position groups in the draft, and there a number of candidates the the franchise could take early on that would garner intrigue.

Zion Yong, T.J. Parker, Akheem Mesidor, Cashius Howell and R. Mason Thomas may all be in play at No. 31, and their performances at the combine and their respective pro days will no doubt have at least a moderate influence as to where they end up - and how far down the board they are allowed to fall.

